Fê Paes Leme had sex with glasses to avoid conjunctivitis, but what’s the point? – 08/17/2022

Actors Fernanda Paes Leme and João Vicente de Castro told on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod” that they had sex with prescription glasses and tampon to avoid contamination of conjunctivitis. “She was so afraid of conjunctivitis that she had sex with glasses on,” said João Vicente.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, tissue that lines the eyeball and the inside of the upper and lower eyelids and serves to lubricate the eyes. There are different types of conjunctivitis and some are very transmissible.

The use of glasses, however, does not prevent the transmission of conjunctivitis in viral or bacterial cases, according to ophthalmologists consulted by Live wellbecause it happens directly through contact.

“The main means of contamination is through the hands”, says Cesar Motta, medical director of the Motta Oftalmologia clinic, in Rio de Janeiro, and a specialist in cataract surgery and refractive surgery. “It’s no use wearing glasses if you scratch your eyes and touch someone or somewhere”, says the doctor.

If an infected person gets too close to another person and kisses or hugs them, they can spread the disease. “Any close contact can transmit”, warns Motta.

Glasses can serve as a mechanical barrier so that the infected person does not put their hands in their eyes and touch other surfaces. “It reduces the risks of transmitting it because there is less risk of the person scratching the eye”, says Motta.

The main way to avoid transmission is to keep surfaces very clean and wash your hands well with soap and water, or use gel alcohol. The agents that transmit conjunctivitis can remain on external surfaces for up to four hours, according to Luciane Moreira, an ophthalmologist at Hospital de Olhos do Paraná and a professor at Universidade Positivo.

“People with low immunity, who have drier eyes or who have a sty often can have conjunctivitis all the time”, he warns. Those who have dry eyes also have a lower production of tears, which contain defense cells (immunoglobulins), and are also at greater risk of catching the disease.

types of conjunctivitis

In general, conjunctivitis can be infectious (caused by microorganisms) or non-infectious (a reaction to certain substances). See, below, some common names to classify conjunctivitis and the main villains behind each of them.

infectious origin

Neonatal conjunctivitis: It appears in the first weeks of life and may be related to sexually transmitted diseases that pass from mother to baby during vaginal delivery, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia or herpes.

Bacterial conjunctivitis: Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus sp are the most frequent infectious agents. But the cause of gonorrhea (Neisseria gonorrhoeae) and chlamydia (Chlamydia trachomatis) can affect the eyes.

Viral conjunctivitis: The most common and highly contagious type is most often caused by adenovirus, the agent involved in many colds. Other viral conditions can also cause the manifestation, such as measles, chickenpox and the common cold itself. In rarer cases, it can be caused by an enterovirus or herpes virus.

Fungal or parasitic conjunctivitis: Worms, larvae, amoebas and the Candidaamong other fungi can also cause conjunctivitis, to a lesser extent.

non-infectious origin

Allergic conjunctivitis: It occurs due to a person’s hypersensitivity to certain substances, such as mold, pollen, grasses, dust, mites or animal hair or cockroaches. The frame may be intermittent, that is, it disappears quickly; seasonal (appears more in certain seasons, such as spring or autumn); or perennial (can appear at any time). It can also be related to atopic diseases (dermatitis, asthma or rhinitis). These cases are not contagious, but they can increase the predisposition to infections.

Irritant or toxic conjunctivitis: Chemicals, toxins, cleaning products, pollution, smoke, contact lenses, cosmetics, hair dye, medications, chlorine, ultraviolet rays, and foreign bodies can also cause the conjunctiva to become inflamed, with no risk of transmission.

Keratoconjunctivitis sicca: Also called “dry eye syndrome”, the condition is caused by a change in tear production that can be caused by certain autoimmune diseases, aging or environmental factors.

Treatment

To define the treatment, it is necessary for an ophthalmologist to identify the causes of conjunctivitis. Self-medication is contraindicated, because the wrong eye drops can worsen the condition.

Generally, bacterial types take about a week to resolve, while viral types can take 7 to 14 day cycles to heal.

Precautions to avoid transmission

Stay at home for as long as your doctor prescribes.

Avoid touching your eyes

Do not share towels, pillowcases, makeup, etc.

Wash your hands and face often

Clean the secretions with cotton soaked

Clean shared objects, such as remote control and phone, with alcohol gel after use

Do not wear contact lenses

Change your contact lenses after you get better to prevent reinfection

Clean the glasses you wore while you had conjunctivitis.

*With reporting information from 02/12/2019.