Fed may raise interest rates up to 4%; market splits on next high – Money Times

that the Federal Reserve will keep the bullish cycle, this is clear to the market. What investors want to know now is how far will the interest rate go? fees Americans and how long it should remain elevated.

For economists, the Fed Funds Rate is expected to range between a range of 3.25%-3.50% and 3.75%-4.00% by the end of the year.

Today, the rate is between 2.25% and 2.50%, after the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point in late July. This means that the central bank would need to raise interest rates between 1 pp and 1.5 pp over the next meetings.

Fed minutes cite credibility risks in fighting inflation and speak of neutral interest rates

september meeting

In the minutes released just about the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed pointed out that it will be necessary to maintain the economic tightening while the inflation is above the 2% target.

The US central bank recognizes that the tightening can reduce the pace of growth, but does not change the discourse that it is crucial to control the rise in prices.

“The vast majority of directors are still looking with more concern at high inflation than at weaker economic activity. When we look at the details, the minutes bring this bias more hawkish [postura de aperto monetário]”, says Marco Caruso, chief economist at Banco Original.

Bull market bets increase by 0.50 pp in September after Fed minutes

Currency squeeze or commodities?

The economist also points out that Fed leaders are questioning whether the disinflation that is beginning to be seen in some markets is, in fact, a response to the rise in interest rates or just an effect of the fall in the price of commodities.

“The directors are mitigating this disinflation because it is very concentrated in commodities. Therefore, several of them say that there are chances of needing to deliver higher interest rates”, she points out.

But not everyone agrees with this view. For Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, the minutes brought some marginally dovish [postura de redução de juros].

“As far as inflation is concerned, they made a point of highlighting the loss of momentum of the index, despite the long downward path that the indices should have until the robust convergence indicated by the members in the long term”, he says.

Débora Nogueira, chief economist at Tenax Capital, is also betting on a deceleration in the pace of increases to 50 pp at the next meeting. “Our expectation is that activity will sustain itself, especially with more resilient consumption after the deceleration of headline inflation.”

