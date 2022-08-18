Felipão explains Athletico’s formation and posture in the Copa do Brasil: “Because it’s Flamengo” | athletico-pr

The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari explained the stance adopted by Athletico in both games against Flamengo in the Brazilian Cup. The Hurricane ended up being eliminated after losing by 1 to 0, this Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, in the return match of the quarterfinals.

As he did at Maracanã, Felipão returned to using a formation with three defenders and three midfielders, leaving Terans and Pablo as offensive options this time. The coach pointed out that he opted for this scheme thinking about Flamengo’s technical quality and also the way the opponent plays.

Because it’s Flamengo. It’s no ordinary team. It’s a team that has good quality. People after they lose or before, will analyze: is Flamengo a common team? It’s not common. — Felipão, Athletico coach

– It may be common for you. For us, who analyze how to build a team, build the team thinking about winning, but also having a posture that makes the opponent have difficulties to reach our goal. That’s what we did – said Felipão, in a press conference.

Atletico had Bento; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Matheus Felipe (Cuello); Khellven, Hugo Moura (Vitor Bueno), Erick, Fernandinho and Abner; Terans (Vitinho) and Pablo (Canobbio)

The first half was truncated, with six submissions from Athletico and four from Flamengo. The Carioca team had more of the ball (63%), but only had a clear chance in a shot by Gabigol, in the 41st minute.

Flamengo put more pressure on the return of the break and stopped three times on goalkeeper Bento in 10 minutes – once with Rodinei, another with a shot by Everton Ribeiro and a third with a bomb by Arrascaeta. The goal came at 11: Rodinei crossed, and Pedro hit a volley/bike to open the scoring.

After the goal, Felipão made changes, released Athletico, undid the scheme of three defenders and three defensive midfielders and created some chances with Cuello, one of them at the end. Flamengo still had a ball on the post, with Gabigol.

– We created some situations, but we were playing against Flamengo. It’s not against a neighborhood team, from the corner. Flamengo has very good quality, it also made our actions difficult. In my opinion it was a very balanced game, a game where the biggest opportunity arose, and they have a player of great quality too, Pedro, he managed to score – analyzed the coach.

– I didn’t see much technical difference, I didn’t see superiority in terms of chances of either team. My team played within what is organized, what we know and have as a team. Both we and they could have won the game – completed Felipão.

