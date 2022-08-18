Fiat carries out promotion; discounts can reach R$ 21 thousand







Fiat D-Day Photo: Disclosure / Fiat

Fiat will hold, starting this Thursday (18), the so-called “D-Day”, a commercial promotion that runs until the 20th (Saturday) in all 518 dealerships of the brand across the country.

According to Fiat, the promotion will offer vehicles with prompt delivery, zero rate and special conditions for Direct Sales and PCD with discounts of up to R$ 21 thousand on the Toro line. In addition, Fiat also offers a double IPI reduction.

The campaign is valid for all Fiat 0 km models, including the recently launched 2023 lines of Argo, Pulse, Toro, Strada and Cronos. The sedan, alias, which received news such as CVT exchange and versions with 1.0 engine, already brings offers in its first month of sales. The line is available from R$ 74,490.

All versions of Mobi, Argo, Cronos and Pulse have another D-Day novelty: the double reduced IPI. This means that Fiat grants an additional discount with the same value of the IPI reduction for sales made through the Retail channel.

Additionally, Cronos 1.3, Cronos 1.3 Drive, Argo Drive, Pulse Drive Turbo and Pulse Audace will be offered at zero rate for 18 and 24 installment financing. Fiat also highlights the great availability of stock in the chain, with Argo, Cronos, Pulse and Toro available with prompt delivery.

The pickup line also stands out, as the Fiat Toro diesel versions are discounted up to R$21,000. Nova Strada also offers special conditions.

To complete, special conditions for PCD also draw attention in the action. New discounts will be applied to Cronos 1.3 and Pulse in Audace and Impetus versions.