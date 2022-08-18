Fiat offers special conditions for PwD; price reductions reach R$ 18 thousand

Good news for the PwD public who are considering making the purchase with exemption.

THE Fiat announced this week the beginning of the “Momento PcD” campaign, through which it will offer discount conditions that can reach up to 18.7% depending on the model.

According to Fiat, the recently launched Cronos 2023 can be purchased in the Drive 1.3 version with CVT automatic transmission for R$ 77,160, already considering tax exemptions. This is a discount of more than R$ 17 thousand for the compact sedan in relation to its base value.

Detail of the CVT automatic transmission present on the Fiat Cronos 2023 Image: Disclosure

Another offer, in turn, will be the Pulse crossover in its Drive 1.3 catalog with manual transmission. Also in its 2023 line, the model configuration can be purchased for R$ 78,280 by the PwD public within the Fiat Includes program. The base price of the Pulse in question is BRL 96,290, therefore a reduction of BRL 18,010.

The program mentioned by the brand offers the PwD public full assistance in the vehicle purchase process, with a specialized team and help with documentation, in addition to tax exemptions, exclusive discounts and special conditions direct from the factory.

The objective of the program, adds Fiat, is to support the customer throughout the purchase process, with the best service at the dealership and test-drive, in addition to indicating accredited partners to assist in the documentation until the purchase is carried out with a team of specialists. trained to serve the PwD public, offering the best options within the brand’s model portfolio.