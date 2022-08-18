FIFA 23: mistake made game sell for less than R$1 | fifa

An error in the Epic Games Store caused the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 to go on sale for US$0.06, equivalent to about R$0.31 at the current price, weeks ago. The glitch happened in the pre-sale from India, where the game was sold for 4.80 rupees – a 99.98% discount from the right price. This version of the game for PS4 and PS5 will cost BRL 498.90.

1 of 1 Mbappé appears on the FIFA 23 global cover — Photo: Disclosure Mbappé appears on the FIFA 23 global cover – Photo: Disclosure

The extraordinary discount was used by players around the world on the day the error occurred. Users outside of India changed their account details such as where they live to take advantage of the error.

According to EA Sports, those who managed to buy the game for that amount will be able to continue with it.

— A few weeks ago, we scored a spectacular own goal when we inadvertently pre-ordered FIFA 23 on the Epic Games Store for an incorrect price. It was our mistake and we want you to know that we will honor all pre-orders made at this price.”