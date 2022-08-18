Find out what Guta will do with the child she will have with Marcelo after discovering an unexpected pregnancy: “terrified”

In wetlandshown by Globo at 9 pm, Guta (Julia Dalavia) ended up falling madly in love with Marcelo (Lucas Leto). But when he found out that the boy was the son of Tenório (Murilo Benicio)the engineer decided to walk away for good.

However, Marcelo went to live with all his brothers and his mother on Tenório’s farm. Thus, the reunion between the two ended up having more fire than was possible. In the next chapters, seeing what happens between the two, Zuleica (Aline Borges) will confess that the boy is not the farmer’s son.

Thus, Guta and Marcelo are not brothers. But the truth will be hidden for a while. But, to the young woman’s dismay, she finds out that she is pregnant with the handsome man. She won’t be able to hide her fear. “What is it, Guta? What’s happening? What? Speak at once!”says the boy.

“I… I… I’m pregnant. But is. And I’m terrified… I don’t know what to do, Marcelo..”, she will speak. “Calm down, Guta… First: you don’t have to do anything alone. We will. Let’s think. And don’t panic… For now he (Tenório) doesn’t need to know… We’ll buy time to think…”he will say.

The plot, adapted by Bruno Luperiwas originally written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and aired on the extinct Rede Manchete in 1990. In the main roles, the telenovela has Alanis Guillen, Jesuíta Barbosa, Marcos Palmeira, Irandhir Santos, Dira Paes, Karine Teles, Murilo Benício and Osmar Prado.