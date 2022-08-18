Finnish prime minister faces image crisis after video dancing and singing at party

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Finnish prime minister faces image crisis after video dancing and singing at party 2 Views

Low-resolution photograph shows a thin white woman in her mid-30s with brown shoulder-length hair dancing with her hands behind her head and her mouth half-open in a colorfully lit environment.

Credit, Twitter/Play

photo caption,

Marin said he didn’t do anything that wasn’t cool

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing an image crisis following the leak of a video in which she is seen dancing and singing excitedly at a party.

In the recording, which appears to have been posted on social media, Marin and some friends, including some Finnish celebrities, are seen dancing and singing.

Leaders of opposition parties strongly criticized the prime minister – with one of them demanding that she undergo a drug test.

Marin, 36, said he didn’t do drugs, just drank and enjoyed the party “noisily”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

why Europe’s biggest plant worries authorities

The Russian Defense Ministry today warned that if an accident occurs at a nuclear power …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved