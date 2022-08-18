Fiocruz News Agency

Conducted by researchers at Fiocruz during the Covid-19 pandemic, a study points out that reiki is a practice that can reduce emotional symptoms such as fear of death, panic and anxiety with the improvement of mental health. Qualitative research also highlights that therapeutic listening is essential to generate empathy, bond and reduce psychic suffering.

During the pandemic, Integrative and Complementary Health Practices (PICs) proved to be allied to the treatment of patients with Covid-19. The National Health Council (CNS) approved, in May 2020, a recommendation for public managers to include them and disclose the fight against the new coronavirus in assistance.

Conducted from March 2020 to December 2021, at the National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz), the study aimed to apply reiki – with therapeutic listening in teleservices via cell phone – in women under psychiatric care in the Covid pandemic. -19, supplying limited face-to-face access to medical consultations and psychosocial interventions.

The study was conducted by the researcher in Public Health Zelia Pimental Andrade and the psychiatrist Mario Roberto Romano. The methodology followed several steps, including “reception to celebrate everyday events, overcoming challenges and valuing life, therapeutic listening to guide therapeutic behavior and generate bonds between user and therapist, application of reiki via cell phone accompanied by sounds of high vibration (such as songs for reiki), online reports from users about the effects of reiki for the reiki therapist, checked in face-to-face consultations by the psychiatrist”, explains the scientist.

Users did not receive other therapies in the period. There were 92 teleservices, with an average of 17 per user, weekly and for one hour. The study included eight women with acute depressive disorder or in remission.

Therapeutic listening revealed fear of death, panic, anxiety, impotence, insomnia, sadness and body aches. Reports of the effects of reiki have included peace, lightness, improved sleep and family relationships. Psychiatric consultations, on the other hand, showed a reduction in anxiety, body aches and sadness, improvement in self-esteem and self-care with reduction and interruption of psychiatric medications.

“As a critical analysis we recommend that it is necessary to offer reiki to a greater number of users served by mental health services and in the long term so that the effectiveness of the results can be better established”, say the researchers. In view of the results, they emphasize the importance of monitoring the effect of reiki in maintaining mental health, “since there was a gradual decrease in psychiatric medications in half of the people served”. Two users discontinued use, under medical advice.

reiki

The Integrative and Complementary Practice in Health (PICS) applied – Reiki – is a hands-on therapy, which can also be applied at a distance. This year it celebrates its centenary. Reiki is part of the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices (PNPIC, 2017) of the Unified Health System (SUS). With no need for touch, reiki is a century-old Japanese therapy that can also be applied from a distance.

Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), PICs began to be implemented by the SUS, free of charge, through the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices in 2006. They do not replace traditional treatments, but are beneficial in the complementary treatment of various diseases, according to studies.