Fiorella Matheis: actress is pregnant with her first child with Globo’s heir

Keeping a low-key romance, Fiorella Mattheis announced that she is pregnant with Roberto Marinho Neto. The information comes from columnist Leo Dias, from “Metrópoles”. The pregnancy comes a year after their wedding ceremony in Italy.

Also according to the columnist, the news was given by the actress herself, in a meeting just for friends. In it were some famous people like Gabriela Pugliesi, who is also pregnant with her first child.

Since December, Fiorella has been able to see all the emotions of being a first-time mother up close. The actress is godmother to eight-month-old Francisco, son of Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes. On social media, Thaila has given real testimonies of all the ups and downs of her pregnancy and postpartum period.

Fiorella Matheis and Roberto Marinho have known each other for over a decade

Discreet in her personal life, Fiorella has been with Roberto since 2017. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the actress indicated that the two have known each other for more than a decade, when talking about their relationship on social media.

“This world went around 4015 times and we met again, and now forever! I love you, Ro. Me with 18 and you with 22, 2006”, wrote the petropolitana, indicating that the two approached again after 11 years.