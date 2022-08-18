Fiorella Matheis announces at a party that she is pregnant with Globo’s heir

A year after marrying businessman Roberto Marinho Neto, heir to Grupo Globo, actress and presenter Fiorella Mattheis is now expecting a baby from this relationship. The LeoDias column found that the pregnancy announcement took place at a meeting only for close friends, which included Giovanna Ewbank and Gabriela Pugliesi among the famous.

Together since 2017, Fiorella and Marinho Neto live a completely discreet union and away from the spotlight. In social networks, even, they practically do not appear together. The last publication with the two in the same photo took place in December last year.

Fiorella Mattheis The couple is always discreetreproduction Fiorella Mattheis The actress is 31 years old. Reproduction / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Fiorella Mattheis Marinho Neto is heir to TV GloboReproduction / TV Globo Fiorella Mattheis fiorella-mattheis-and-heir-of-the-globe They would have formalized the union in a discreet ceremony.reproduction Fiorella Mattheis Fiorella MattheisReproduction / Instagram Fiorella Mattheis She took up dating Roberto in October 2017Reproduction / Instagram Fiorella Mattheis Fiorella is ex-wife of player Alexandre Pato Reproduction / Instagram Fiorella Mattheis The actress’ press office deniesAgNews 0

Roberto Marinho Neto is one of the partners and was also the president of Grupo Globo, the 17th largest media conglomerate in the world. Fiorella Mattheis appeared as a villain in Malhação 2007. Over the years she has collected roles in series and some soap operas. Recently she could be seen in a special participation in A Favorita, a telenovela in rerun at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo.

The LeoDias column wishes the dads all the best!

