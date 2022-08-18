Flamengo and Guerrero meet backstage again and the web is surprised: “He lost…”

The phase in which players took Flamengo to court for labor reasons has passed. It is common to have a club in crisis go through difficulties in salary payment, with athletes and general professionals within the institution. The problems related to the missing money were left behind, the Club was organized and today it is a reference of financial control in Brazil.

In fact, most of Rubro-Negro’s signings are due to this attitude. To be able to bring athletes with participation in the World Cup and curriculum in Europe, it was necessary to create a work environment that would attract these players. If less than ten years ago there was an athlete who left Gávea claiming that “no one would want to play there”today the reality is drastically different.

The statement was given by midfielder Carlos Eduardo, who left Flamengo in 2014 and was not at all satisfied with the relationship he had at the Club. However, the situation can be compared to another player who did not make the Urubu team happy. the peruvian Paolo Guerrero arrived at Rubro-Negro with the status of ace, mainly for the goals in the World Cup won with Corinthians. But in Rio de Janeiro the passage has been erasedhaving final points with the athlete being caught doping in 2017.

Because of the time away from Flamengo, due to the sporting penalty, the Rubro-Negro is currently suing Guerrero in Rio de Janeiro. The Club’s claim is that the player needs to be summoned by moral damagesand may be punished in BRL 1.8 million. According to information from Peruvian journalist Phillip Butter, Paolo Guerrero could have serious money problems if he loses the case. According to the communicator, the player suffered successive drops in income with the doping issue.

“I once said: Guerrero does not have a good economic future. I know what I say! This doping thing was much more serious than it looks. He lost advertising contracts. So he needs to keep playing.”defends Phillip Butter.