Flamengo beats Athletico with Pedro’s bike and goes to the semifinals

A true plate goal, to put a question mark in the head of the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite. It was on a bicycle that Pedro gave Flamengo the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, tonight (17), in the middle of Arena da Baixada (PR), which put Rubro-Negro from Rio in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. .

Coach Dorival Júnior’s team knew how to manage the pressure from the fans and the home team at the end and now awaits the winner of tomorrow’s duel (18) between América-MG and São Paulo. In the first leg, at Morumbi, Tricolor won 1-0.

Athletico and Flamengo still have the Copa Libertadores semifinals on the calendar. The people of Paraná face Palmeiras, and the Cariocas face the Argentineans of Vélez Sarsfield. In the Brazilian Championship, both still dream of the title and try not to stray so much from the leader Palmeiras.

On Sunday (21), for the national competition, Athletico will host América-MG, at Arena da Baixada. Flamengo visits Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.

Erick well in the ‘box-to-box’

Erick was the most outstanding player in Athletico. The player did very well in the so-called “box-to-box”, when the player makes the transition between defense and attack. In the offensive part, he arrived well in some opportunities.

Flamengo live

Pablo erased in his 200 games

Completing 200 games for Athletico-PR, Pablo had a dull performance, which did not jeopardize Flamengo’s goal. He was substituted right after Pedro’s goal and was in trouble. Before the game, he was honored by the board on account of the brand.

I rotated ‘plane’ on the right

When Vidal arrived at Fla and saw the team’s first match, he was impressed with Rodinei and called him “avión”. This Wednesday, the right side had another great performance and, with a lot of intensity on the back line, was the team’s escape valve, providing a beautiful assist for Pedro’s goal and making other good plays.

Vidal cadences the Fla

Replacing the suspended Thiago Maia, Vidal showed all his category by pacing Flamengo’s midfield with vertical and accurate passes.

Everton Ribeiro has difficulties with the pitch

Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

One of the most important parts of Flamengo’s squad, Everton Ribeiro again showed difficulties in performing on the synthetic lawn of Arena da Baixada. On two occasions he let slip easy domains, killing Rubro-Negro’s plays.

Atletico performance

Athletico bet on a strong marking system and many high balls in the area. Comparing with the first game, at Maracanã, the team from Paraná balanced much more actions, but lacked a little more effectiveness in the offensive plays. The team also abused the fouls.

Flamengo’s performance

Flamengo did not have a brilliant night as fans are used to seeing. However, coach Dorival Júnior’s team was effective, being surgical in opportunities and taking advantage of their individual talents, as in the goal scored by Pedro. In the end, he backed off excessively and suffocated.

Athletico commits fouls

In their first half, Athletico applied a very hard marking, which often led to consecutive fouls. After a string of them, Terans received a yellow card from referee Raphael Claus.

First half no big chance

The initial stage was marked by a very truncated game, with few opportunities for both sides. Neither Athletico and Flamengo had great chances to score and goalkeepers Bento and Santos had little work.

Pedro’s bicycle goal

In the 11th minute of the second half, Rodinei went to the bottom line and made a beautiful cross for Pedro, who, on a bicycle, scored a true goal in the Arena da Baixada, opening the scoring for Flamengo over Athletico.

Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

On the beam!

In the 30th minute of the second half, Flamengo had the opportunity to “close the coffin”, when in a counterattack, Pedro served Gabigol in a sugary way. Shirt 9, facing the goal and almost in the small area, kicked the left post of goalkeeper Bento.

Bruno Henrique trumpet referee on Twitter

Image: Playback/Twitter

Recovering from surgery on his right knee – which will only make him return next year – Bruno Henrique showed that he was attentive to the game and did not spare the “horn” to referee Raphael Claus on his Twitter profile. Furious, he snapped: “That weakling Claus is in charge. You can keep an eye on this guy, CRF.”

Minutes later the attacker deleted the post.

David Luiz and Thiago Maia suspended

Defender David Luiz and midfielder Thiago Maia could not play in today’s game because they are suspended. David Luiz was sent off in the first leg, at Maracanã, for cursing the referee. Thiago Maia received the third yellow card.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETICO-PR 0 x 1 FLAMENGO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – quarter-final return game

Date and time: August 17, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Neuza Ines Back (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Yellow cards: Terans, Fernandinho, Hugo Moura, Pedro Henrique (ATH); Joao Gomes (FLA)

Goal: Pedro, 11 minutes into the first half (FLA)

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Matheus Felipe (Cuello), Thiago Heleno and Pedro Henrique; Khellven, Erick, Hugo Moura (Vitor Bueno), Fernandinho and Abner; Terans (Vitinho) and Pablo (Canobbio). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Vidal (Victor Hugo), Arrascaeta (Diego) and Everton Ribeiro (Pablo); Gabigol (Everton Cebolinha) and Pedro (Lazaro). Technician: Dorival Junior.