Flamengo’s performances: defense goes well, with Vidal and Pedro on a great night | Flamengo

Santos (GOAL): it is as discreet as it is safe. When required, he again made saves that gave the team peace of mind. Grade: 6.0

Rodinei (LAD): Athletico insisted a lot on attacking on their side, which caused him some difficulties. In attack, he was very active in the arrivals to the bottom line. In one of them, he assisted Pedro’s goal. Grade: 7.0

Fabricio Bruno (ZAG): another safe performance. Used his speed to win 1v1 matches. Note: 6.5

Leo Pereira (ZAG): good tackles in another positive participation of the defender, which extends his series of good games. Note: 6.5

Filipe Luis (LAE): well in marking, including interventions that could result in a goal by Hurricane. He missed some passing combinations that he doesn’t usually miss. Note: 6.5

João Gomes (VOL): he didn’t let the yellow card too early jeopardize his participation, he just became more cautious. He played the role of first defensive midfielder well. Grade: 7.0

Vidal (VOL): great performance in his first game as a starter with the first team. He used his technique and experience to organize the team and occupy the spaces well. When he needed to cadence, he did it. Grade: 8.0

Everton Ribeiro (MEI): alternated some silly mistakes with good plays, supported by his ability to dribble and break the lines of marking. Grade: 6.0

Arrascaeta (MEI): lacked the shine of previous games, but managed some dangerous shots. Note: 6.5

Gabigol (ATA): moved a lot, opened spaces and tried to build the team. He didn’t do well in the shots, especially in the one he had in front of the goal and hit the post. Note: 5.5

Peter (ATA): scored the volleying goal that gave Flamengo the classification and, despite not having been much used, it was a lot of work in the pivot plays. Grade: 8.0

Victor Hugo (VOL): came in to give the team more breath in the marking and cool down Athletico’s pressure attempt. He fulfilled his role. Grade: 6.0

Everton Cebolinha (ATA): entered with Flamengo in advantage on the scoreboard to be the man of the counterattack. He got a good individual play, but didn’t follow through on the bid. Grade: 6.0

Pablo (ZAG): Got in at the end. no grade

