Flight delays and cancellations in Brazil have already affected 5.2 million in 2022, says survey | Tourism and Travel

Flight delays and cancellations reached 5.2 million passengers at airports in Brazil until July 2022, which represents 1 affected for every 7 passengers transported in the period.

The data are part of a survey by the company AirHelp, a specialist in defending the rights of airline passengers.

The number already exceeds 4.5 million for this same type of occurrence throughout last year. Of this group, 640,000 would be entitled to compensation for inconvenience caused by delays and cancellations.

Last year, however, saw far fewer passengers transported. There were 40.6 million in the twelve months, against 41.2 million in the seven months of this year.

Also according to data collected by AirHelp, some of the travelers had to deal with significant issues at airports:

Delays of more than 4 hours affected 95,300 passengers from January to July this year

In the same period, another 226,400 had flights canceled

Am I entitled to compensation?

If the consumer feels that the damage from the delay or cancellation was severe, either because he missed an important event — such as a job interview or wedding — or for another reason, and he wants to receive some compensation in addition to reimbursement, he must file a claim through the consumer protection agency, Procon.

It is worth mentioning that the request for compensation in cases of cancellation is valid as long as the unforeseen event was not caused by weather issues or other major problems.

The passenger is more likely to obtain financial compensation if the airline is directly responsible for the interruption of the flight, technical problems or lack of crew.

In addition to compensation, when an unforeseen event occurs, the airline have to offer some compensations by the disorder.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) points out that, in proportion to the occurrence (cancellation or delay), the passenger can have their money refunded or receive accommodation, food and means of communication, such as internet access.

What happens when there is a delay or cancellation?

As soon as the airline is aware that the delay or cancellation is going to happen, it must immediately notify the consumer. They must also adopt the following measures:

keep the passenger informed every 30 minutes regarding the expected departure of delayed flights;

offer material assistance free of charge, according to the waiting time (see below);

offer re-accommodation, full refund or execution of the service by another mode of transport, the choice being made by the passenger, when there is a flight delay of more than 4 hours or cancellation.

In case of delay, material assistance must be offered, according to the need for waiting:

after 2 hours – food (voucher, meal, snack, etc.);

from 4 hours – accommodation (only in case of overnight stay at the airport) and round-trip transport. If the passenger is at his place of domicile, the company can only offer transportation to his place of residence and from his house to the airport.

Passengers in need of Special Assistance (Pnae) and their companions will always be entitled to accommodation, regardless of the requirement to stay overnight at the airport.

Company did not offer compensation, now what?

If the airline does not offer the aforementioned assistance, this is considered a breach of the air transport contract.

Passengers are then instructed to look for the airline’s own electronic, telephone or face-to-face service channels to try to resolve the problem.

If you still do not get a satisfactory resolution, it is recommended that the customer file a complaint on the “Consumer” platform of the federal government.

The manifestations registered in this channel are analyzed by Anac to identify the main problems faced by passengers and, thus, direct the regulation and inspection of the General Conditions of Air Transport and accessibility.

Also according to AirHelp, Brazilian legislation protects passengers as long as flights meet four criteria:

The flight landed or took off at a Brazilian airport;

The flight was canceled with late notice, the flight was more than 4 hours late or was overbooked;

Passengers were not adequately served by the airline;

The problem has occurred in the last 5 years (2 years for international flights).