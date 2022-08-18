Fluminense vs Fortaleza: Former referees analyze controversial moves

Fluminense’s classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, after a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza, at Maracanã, last night (17), was marked by two very controversial moves that ended up defining the confrontation: the penalty in Matheus Martins, which resulted in the Rio team’s first goal, and a goal by Cano, which defined the spot for the Flu.

consulted by UOL Esportetwo former referees had the same opinion: the penalty was outside the area, and Cano’s goal was legal.

After Fluminense’s 1-0 victory in the first leg, at Castelão, the Cariocas were playing for a tie at Maracanã to advance, and that’s what happened. Fortaleza, however, came to open 2-0 on the scoreboard, goals from Silvio Romero and Nino (against), and was close to the vacancy.

In the second half, came the reaction of Fluminense, with two controversial moves. In the first of them, Matheus Martins was brought down by Brítez inside the area and the referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio initially called a foul. After VAR recommended a review of the bid, the referee changed his mind and the penalty was awarded. Goose converted after 17min and reduced it to 2-1.

The classification goal came soon after, at 26min. Arias crossed into the area and Cano dived in to swing the nets. VAR consulted the bid, but saw no offside.

Was it a penalty? Was it impeded?

But then: was it a penalty? Cano was impeded? O UOL Esporte sought the answers with two former referees, who gave their opinion on the bids. Starting with the foul that resulted in the penalty: it was inside or outside the area?

“It wasn’t a penalty. The foul committed by Britez at Matheus Martins was outside the area. The referee was close to the move”, opined Carlos Eugênio Simon, ESPN commentator and former FIFA referee.

Alfredo Loebeling, also a former FIFA referee, had the same opinion: “After you look 300 times, you still have the doubt, even showing in the side image. For me, it was outside the area. The referee went back and changed the decision after the VAR instruction. A gross error”.

“The FIFA VAR protocol says the following: if there is no conclusive image, you keep the field decision, which was outside the area. 100% conclusive,” he added.

It’s the cano goal? Was cool? Once again, the referees agreed. “The picture is not conclusive and in this type of shot, the goal is worth it,” said Simon.

“As for the goal, I think it was cool. Cano is in normal condition when his teammate hits. But the penalty completely changes the history of the game”, emphasizes Loebeling.

“Wilton’s World Cup trip is political”

Alfredo Loebeling took the opportunity to criticize the CBF in relation to what is happening today with arbitration in Brazilian football and also contested the choice of Wilton Pereira Sampaio to represent Brazil in the World Cup.

“Remembering that everything that is happening is the fault of the CBF that invented VAR with a life of its own. What we have in Brazil is VAR with a Brazilian way, and that’s it,” he said.

“I don’t like Wilton’s choice for the World Cup. It’s a much more political choice than a technical one. He’s one of the worst FIFA referees we have in Brazil,” he added.

“Indignation at Arbitration”

In a video published on social networks, the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, showed all his dissatisfaction with the performance of the referee, and not just in yesterday’s game.

“I come to pass on my indignation with the referee for the two games. First in Fortaleza, Romero’s goal that was very doubtful that offside, but ok. Against us. I’ve never seen such an absurd penalty to be scored by VAR. The press all over Brazil is commenting, it’s not a fan thing. Everyone saw the shame that happened today at Maracanã. The refereeing commission needs to see this”, he shot.

“It disappoints the players who are in the locker room, a sponsor that is discouraged. What justifies the guy giving a penalty from the one that the referee didn’t give on the field? And then still the second goal of Fluminense, with offside again doubtful. Three moves against Fortaleza in this match. All, in my opinion, with error, or at least with a great possibility of error”, he added.