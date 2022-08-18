FOMC Minutes Leave Fed’s Next Steps Open; tightening intensity will depend on economic indicators

The minutes of the latest meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) came in line with what was reported after the Federal Reserve’s most recent decision. On August 27, the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points. The meeting’s record says that the monetary authority will monitor the next indicators of the economy, such as inflation, labor market and activity indices. Thus, it left the door open for adjustments that could be as aggressive as the last one or softer, in the next encounters.

The decision to go by the data rather than setting specific guidance stems from a fear that the Fed could make unreasonable rate hikes, the document says.

Some members of the collegiate maintained the discourse that the rate can remain at a restrictive level for longer, to control inflation. Fed officials also realize that it may take longer than anticipated for the price surge to dissipate.

According to the minutes, the meeting’s participants recognized that the monetary tightening policy could slow down the pace of economic growth. However, they saw the return of inflation to the target as something critical for the job market to remain sustainable.

This year, the US central bank has already raised interest rates by 225 points in total, to a rate between 2.25% and 2.50%. Inflation in the United States, in turn, is the highest in four decades and is three times above the target (which is 2%).

Participants at the FOMC meeting note that the rate is around the neutral level and some said a restrictive level may be appropriate.

“With inflation remaining well above the Committee’s objective, participants judged that the shift to a restrictive policy stance was necessary to fulfill the FOMC’s legislative mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability,” the minutes said.

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, the minutes were very dated, as they did not capture data that were released after the last meeting. “The text says that the job market showed signs of deceleration and that inflation remains high, and the data that came later pointed to the opposite”, he emphasizes.

In the minutes, the Fed also says that, realizing that its tightening policy is having an impact on inflation, it could slow down the movement of interest rate hikes.

“Participants judged that, as the monetary policy stance becomes even more restrictive, it would probably be appropriate at some point to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. while assessing the effects of cumulative monetary policy adjustments on economic activity and inflation,” the minutes said.

Cruz believes that the tone of the document was dovish. “What you can get from the message is that the Fed’s plan was to slow down. Whether this will be possible, however, will depend on the next indicators”, he says.

For Cit, the minutes were more hawkish than the market thinks. “The possibility of a 75 basis point increase in September remains firmly on the table and we expect the market to properly repric it as we get closer to the September meeting,” the analysts wrote. Citi is one of the houses betting on an interest rate hike of 75 basis points at the September meeting.

For Morgan Stanley, the tone of the Fomc’s minutes was balanced, as it expressed the Committee’s desire to slow down the rate of interest rate hikes, but condition it to the behavior of inflation, without removing the chances of more aggressive hikes. “In summary, the minutes revealed a firm commitment to remain on an aggressive path of monetary tightening, above a neutral level, and to maintain this higher level of interest for longer”, says the bank’s report.

The Fed’s minutes hit the market with a certain smell of mothballs, as some important indicators came out after the last monetary authority meeting, bringing new perspectives. The consumer price index (CPI) was stable in July, interrupting an upward cycle and surprising the market. The performance of industrial activity measured by the Empire State index, in turn, had the second biggest drop in its historical series in July.

The market expects more accurate signals from the Fed, incorporating this latest data, at the meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This year’s meeting starts next Thursday (25th). But the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September, and several indicators are forecast until then.

