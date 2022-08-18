For Microsoft, Sony seems to be the biggest obstacle to acquiring Activision Blizzard

The latest exchanges between Microsoft and Sony before the Brazilian competition regulator (CADE) confirm something that has already been understood after the first days of the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: the biggest obstacle that the house of Redmond must overcome to close it is Sony.

The reason is quite clear: the Sony has big interests with Activision, which are strategic to remain market leaders with the PlayStation 5 (or what it sees as such). To understand, it is enough to point out a detail that seems to have escaped the most: the beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive first on PS5 and PS4, then on other platforms. Translated into financial terms, this means that Sony still has large investments in Activision to secure a leadership position in marketing over the COD franchise. It is difficult to define the extent, but we are certainly not talking about paltry numbers, as we are talking about one of the most famous video game franchises in the world, as well as what we can consider a true partnership that has been going on for many years now.

Precisely this longevity makes us understand how important not only Activision Blizzard, but also Sony itself considers important to remain prominent in the series. The Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal, therefore, is evaluated not only in terms of turning the series’ chapters into exclusives, but also in terms of the potential loss of exposure of the PlayStation platform, considering that at the marketing level Sony.

For this reason, Sony has asked Microsoft to publicly confirm that it will honor existing contracts and that it will not remove Call of Duty from PlayStation platforms. Also for that reason, started a dialectical warbefore the regulatory bodies, whichis Sony making the biggest opposition.

The objective is not so much to have the business blocked by the Brazilian entity, which cannot do so, but to clarify in as many places as possible that their business will be affected by the merger, in order to obtain not so much the blocking of the same, but the enforcement conditions as favorable as possible by the three entities that hold this power: the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the European Commission and the English Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Sony, it seems, will try to sabotage this acquisition as much as possible, while Microsoft will try to approve it without exclusivity restrictions – which in the future could make, at least in theory, Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, cloud and PCs.

