Former Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea and Galo, Diego Costa is closer to returning to European football

After about six months away from the pitch, the striker Diego Costa, 33, is close to returning to European football. He has not played since December 2021, when he ended his time at Atlético-MG after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. the destination is the Rayo Vallecanoclub for which he played in 2012.

According to the website Goal.com, Diego Costa’s staff will travel to Spain to conclude the negotiation and send the player to Rayo Vallecano. There is a verbal agreement between the parties, lacking only the signing of the contract, which should take place this Sunday (21). The desire to live in Madrid again weighed on the Spanish-Brazilian’s decision.

During the period in which he was without a club, Diego Costa even received a proposal from Corinthians, who were looking for a striker for the squad. However, the Spanish-Brazilian wanted to return to Europe and, at Rayo Vallecano, he will again team up with Falcao García, with whom he played at Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea.

Rayo Vallecano held Barcelona back at Camp Nou in La Liga debut

Playing away from home against Raphinha and Lewandowski’s Barcelona, ​​Rayo Vallecano held a 0-0 draw and even had a chance to win the game, having a goal disallowed in the final stretch. In the second round, Rayo will also play in Catalonia, facing Espanyol at Cornellà-El Prat.