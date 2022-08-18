Fortaleza confirms community transmission of monkeypox

Fortaleza already has community transmission of monkeypox. According to information from the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), of the 23 confirmed cases in the state, 20 are in the capital. Eight of the confirmed cases in the municipality are autochthonous, that is, of local transmission. This happens when it is not possible to trace the source of the contamination.

According to the update this Wednesday, 17, of the nine new confirmed cases in the state, eight are residents in Fortaleza and one resident in Jijoca de Jericoacoara.

Thus, among the patients who were confirmed for the disease, 20 live in the capital of Ceará, one in the municipality of Russas, one in Jijoca de Jericoacoara and another in Sobral. They are all male aged between 18 and 43 years.

Until last Friday 12, the state had 263 reported cases of monkeypox. Of these, 88 had been discarded in the laboratory.

Sesa states that in all notifications the recommended measures were applied “such as isolation, active search for contacts and collection of material for laboratory tests to elucidate the case and for differential diagnosis for other diseases, which are in processing”.

“Sesa has been actively monitoring and acting with the Municipal Health Surveillance, carrying out periodic publication of updated technical notes on monkeypox”, he adds in a note.

