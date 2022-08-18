Fortaleza president rants at refereeing after elimination: “Absurd, players are p…” | strength

+ Crispim criticizes refereeing after elimination: “Police station, urgent!”

– I come to pass on my indignation with the referee for the two games. First in Fortaleza, Romero’s goal was very doubtful, that offside, but ok. against us. Then here, we do 2 to 0 and make up a ridiculous penalty. I never saw one penalty so absurd to be scored by VAR. THE the press from all over Brazil is commenting, it’s not a fan thing. everyone saw the shame that happened today at Maracanã. The arbitration commission needs to see this – Paz raged.

Fortaleza president Marcelo Paz vents after elimination in the Copa do Brasil

Paz highlighted the goals of Fluminense. For the president of Tricolor do Pici, there were three bids in the confrontation of two games that harmed Leão.

– Disappoints us players who are pissed off in the locker room, sponsor who is discouraged. What justifies the guy giving a penalty that the referee didn’t give on the field? And then still the second goal of Fluminense, with impediment again doubtful. Three moves against Fortaleza in this match. All, in my view, with error, or at least with great possibility of error – he said.

Finally, Marcelo Paz directly pinned the arbitration of Wilton Pereira Sampaio, who even has a guaranteed spot for the World Cup in Qatar.

– So how is it? And the money that doesn’t come? The points in the CBF ranking? A sequel? The moral? It is absurd what has happened in Brazilian football with regard to arbitration, because it’s hurting round by round, game by game, where is it going? I have a fan quote: “Absurd but predictable”. It is very regrettable. We leave the competition with our heads held high, but disappointed with the level of Brazilian refereeing. And look, today’s referee is a referee going to the World Cup – he concluded.

Fortaleza now focuses on the Brasileirão Serie A dispute and has a duel against Corinthians on Sunday (21).