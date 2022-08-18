Fortaleza takes the lead, yields a draw to Fluminense and is eliminated from the Copa do Brasil

Fortaleza was close to making history at Maracanã on the night of this Wednesday, 17th, but ended up saying goodbye to the Copa do Brasil. The team from Ceará drew 2-2 with Fluminense and was eliminated from the national competition in the quarterfinals.

In the first game, at Arena Castelão, the Cariocas won by 1 to 0 and, therefore, had an advantage in the aggregate score, which guaranteed qualification to the semifinals.

The game

Pushed by a crowded Maracanã, Fluminense entered the field as a favorite. However, despite the unfavorable environment, Fortaleza was not intimidated and launched an attack to try to reverse the advantage created by the Cariocas in the first leg.

Leão put pressure on Tricolor da Laranjeiras in the first minutes and was the one who had the most presence in the attacking field. The good start had an effect and the people from Ceará opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Thiago Galhardo won the contest for the top with Nino, invaded the area and kicked in the exit of Fábio, who defended with his foot. However, on the rebound, the ball hit Manoel and landed in the back of the net.

Because they came out behind the scoreboard and were playing in front of their own fans, Fluminense increased the pace and pressured Fortaleza against their own area. Ganso was the player who sought to distribute the game to the Rio team, but without success. Leão put together a good defense and managed to neutralize the opponent’s strengths in the first half.

Only at 30 minutes did Fluminense create the first big chance. Samuel Xavier received the launch of Goose and kicked in the corner. The ball deflected the defender of Fortaleza, but even so Fernando Miguel managed to do a miracle to save the people of Ceará.

Almost a draw for Fluminense at 30. Samuel Xavier kicked, deflected and Fernando Miguel did a miracle.

Fortaleza’s good first half was rewarded with a late goal. In the 45th minute, Silvio Romero received a deep pass from Thiago Galhardo and kicked the goal in the cheek, with no chance for Fábio.

Needing to score two goals, Fluminense returned from the break with the same footprint as the first half and the game scenario did not change. The carioca team did not let Fortaleza play.

Even so, Flu’s clear chances were few, until at 15 minutes, the video referee came into action and changed the course of the match. Brítez fouled Mateus Martins outside the area, but, after analysis by VAR, the referee gave a penalty. In the charge, Ganso did not hesitate and reduced the score.

The goal motivated Fluminense even more, who continued on the attack. In the 27th minute, Germán Cano’s star shone. The Argentine positioned himself well inside the area, received a cross from Samuel Xavier and pushed the ball into the back of the net. The play was also analyzed by VAR, to check for possible irregular position, but the move was validated.

However, the Argentine coach’s changes had no effect. Leão do Pici found it difficult to pierce Fluminense’s defense and ended up tying the game at 2-2. The result disqualified Fortaleza from the Copa do Brasil.

