Fortnite and Dragon Ball: How to find and use Kamehameha and Flying Cloud | fortnite

As part of the partnership between Fortnite and the Dragon Ball franchise, it is possible to find and use in the Epic Games battle royale the iconic Kamehameha, a technique used by the protagonist Goku, as well as his Flying Cloud. They are in the game as items available on the map, and can be well used during game matches. O ge The following is a step-by-step guide on how to achieve them.
Kamehameha in Fortnite — Photo: Disclosure / Epic Games
There are three ways to acquire both the Kamehameha and the Flying Cloud in Fortnite. The first is for purchase through special machines scattered around the map. The second involves the character Bulma. Finally, the third requires players to locate special capsules that randomly spawn across the map.
The collaboration between Dragon Ball and Fortnite has added a lot of extra content for players to enjoy. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and the God of Destruction Beerus are even included as skins. Quests were also introduced that reward players with Dragon Balls, a one-on-one duels mode, and the possibility to watch some episodes of the Dragon Ball Super anime.
Check the location of the vending machines and Bulma on the Fortnite map — Photo: Playback/Fortnite.gg
How to get the Kamehameha and the Flying Cloud in Fortnite
METHOD 1: BUYING AT VENDING MACHINES
- Step 1: Head to one of the special machines that can be found in the following locations: Rave Cave Base, North of Rocky Reels in the Southern Desert Biome and in the beach area south of Shifty Shafts
Special machines sell the mighty Kamehameha and the flying cloud — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
step 2: When you find one of the machines, buy the skills. Each item costs 250 gold bars.
Skills cost 250 gold bars — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
METHOD 2: FINDING BULMA
Step 1: To find Bulma, just go to the islands that are located on the east side of the map.
New islands have been included in the collaboration update — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
step 2: Look for the house with the red roof. Dragon Ball fans will recognize the location, it is the famous home of Master Roshi.
The famous house of Master Roshi is present in Fortnite — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
step 3: When going down in the place look for Bulma who is walking around. Just talk to her and buy the skills.
Talk to Bulma to buy the skills — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
METHOD 3: FINDING CAPSULES
Step 1: During matches, capsules will drop from the sky at random points. Just keep an eye on the map.
Special capsules contain the powerful techniques — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
step 2: When you find a capsule, just approach it and open it to get both the Kamehameha and the Flying Cloud.
Just approach the capsules to get the skills — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
How to use the Kamehameha and the Flying Cloud in Fortnite
Step 1: Equip items in one of the slots and use them with the trigger button.
The Kamehameha is powerful and can eliminate opponents in a single hit — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
The Kamehameha is a powerful mythic-level special weapon. When equipped, players will be able to use Goku’s well-known attack. The skill deals 240 damage to buildings and can kill a player instantly, however it needs to charge for 1.2 seconds before activating and has a cooldown of 15 seconds. It is worth mentioning that when using the attack, players will hear the voice of Masako Nozawa, the hero’s Japanese voice actress.
Fly for a few seconds on Goku’s famous Flying Cloud — Photo: Erick Figueiredo
The Flying Cloud, on the other hand, allows players to travel through the skies at high speed, being very useful to escape opponents and other dangers. The tool is similar to the witch’s broom, added to the game during the fourth chapter of the second season. There is a 20 second timeout to reuse the Cloud.