Four cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Juiz de Fora

This Wednesday (17), the Health Department, through the City Hall, confirmed that Juiz de Fora has, in all, four cases of monkeypox. The records were analyzed in tests by Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed) and the cases were imported, with no recorded community transmission.

According to the PJF, the diagnosed patients are in isolation at home, “maintaining good general health and monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of the municipality”.



According to the State Department of Health (SES), other information about patients will not be disclosed in compliance with the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGDP). Last week, the state had confirmed the second case in Juiz de Fora.

READ MORE

Content continues after ad

Monkeypox in Minas Gerais

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG), Funed’s laboratory tests, until Tuesday (16), showed 144 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the state. There are still 486 cases under investigation. Among these, 143 are male, aged between 21 and 61, and a single confirmed case of a 26-year-old female, puerperal, who is being monitored at home. Other information about cases and patients will not be disclosed due to the General Personal Data Protection Act (LGDP).

So far, only the municipality of Belo Horizonte has had confirmed community transmission. There is also in the state capital a disease-related death record of a 41-year-old male. He was in hospital follow-up for monitoring of other serious medical conditions and died on July 28.

Understand what monkeypox is and how it spreads

In a report recently published by the Tribuna, specialists in the field of infectology explain that monkeypox is caused by a virus similar to human smallpox, which was a zoonosis that circulated locally and spread throughout the world. The classic symptoms are headache, fever, body pain and the appearance of pus-filled lesions.

The disease is transmitted through respiratory secretions and bodily fluids. In addition, the lesions, common among those infected, facilitate contagion and increase the risks.

In a note, the PJF reinforced the “importance of protective measures such as the use of masks, hand washing and avoiding contact with suspected and/or confirmed cases” to contain the contagion.