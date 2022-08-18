Game of Thrones series will have 17 dragons, co-creator explains how to tell them apart

They will even have different personalities!

In Game of Thrones, many fans didn’t know the difference between dragons and Daenerys, and while Drogon had a lot of prominence, Rhegal and Viserion they were almost always sideways and, for many viewers, looked the same. With The Dragon’s House closer and closer to debut, one of the showrunners and main producers explained that it will be much easier differentiate the dragons from the spinoff series, which is a good thing since the series will bring 17 of thembut only 9 should appear in the first season.

In a new interview with TV Line about the series, the co-creator and one of showrunners from the series, Ryan Condal, explained how he intends to portray the various dragons that will appear in the series:.

“Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. So not only are they colorful and shiny, like George [R.R. Martin] described them in books; he actually gave a lot of details about what each dragon is like, the color of their horns and crests, the color of their scales. And besides, they have different silhouettes.”

Condal also remembered Drogon, saying that even if one or the other resembles the dragon from the original series, most of them will be different.

“Certainly one or the other will be a little like Drogon, and the others will be completely different. And there is also a difference in the size scale. You have the biggest dragon alive, Vhagar, and also the youngest and youngest ones, who will still grow in time.” The producer also explained: “[Os dragões de Daenerys] were born by magic, so they grew up very fast. These dragons grow like a real dragon would.”

In addition to the visual issue, the producer guarantees that each dragon will have a personality different:

“We really tried to put them with individual personalities that you can start to notice… through their animation and how they interact with whoever rides them. I feel like dragons are some of the most memorable characters in this little universe of ours.”

The series, the first spinoff of Game of Thrones, will address the events of the period known as The Dance of the Dragons. The story focuses on a dispute between the Targaryens presented in detail in the book. fire and blood, by George RR Martin. After King Viserys I passes away, questions arise regarding the line of succession, which eventually leads to a bloody war. At the center of this fight for the throne are Rhaenira and his father’s second wife, Alicent.

In addition to Ryan Condal (colony), the project has Miguel Sapochnik (game of Thrones) as showrunners. In the cast, the series brings Olivia Cooke (No. 1 player), Rhys Ifans (The spectacular Spider Man), Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Paddy Considine (The Outsider), Fabien Frankel (A Second Chance to Love) and Sonoya Mizuno (ex machine), between others.

The Dragon’s House premiere day August 21on HBO Max.

