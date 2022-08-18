games that will leave the catalog in August

The PS Plus Extra and Deluxe game catalog will undergo periodic rotations, as informed by Sony itself when announcing the changes to the service. The moves are similar to subscription programs, where series and other content come out after a certain time, and in August, two games are saying goodbye.

The next to pack are NBA 2K22 and WRC 10. Interestingly, both will be removed from the options on the same day: those interested in the titles have until August 31 to enjoy them on PlayStation.

When a game leaves the PS Plus Extra catalog, it is inaccessible, even if it has already been saved in the video game. That way, don’t be surprised if you turn on your console to play after the stipulated period and they are not ready for gameplay — after expiration, it’s necessary buy it.

Earlier in August, Killzone Shadow Fall: Intercept had already said goodbye to the catalog.

New games coming to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe

As with games coming out, the PS Plus has received a number of options over the last couple of months. PlayStation announces line-up updates for the Essential tier at the beginning of the month, and later releases additions to the Extra and Deluxe tiers.

In August, several games from the Yakuza series, along with Dead by Daylight, Ghost Recon Wildlands and many others arrived on the service. Check out!