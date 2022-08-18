Gamescom 2022 – Dates, times and where to attend the conferences

THE gamescom is one of the most important events in the video game world that takes place in Cologne, Germany.

This year’s version will be a hybrid event, composed of a mix of digital and in-person elements, taking place over five days and with the presence of studios such as Xbox, SEGA, Warner Bros.

Of course, one of the most attractive factors of Gamescom 2022 is the multiple conferences that take place during the event, which include a series of trailers and other news about games that will arrive in the near future.

In this guide, we will then reveal All Gamescom 2022 conference times and still tell you where can you watch them.





Gamescom 2022 – Dates, times and where to watch



Gamescom 2022 runs from Tuesday, August 23 to Sunday, August 28 in Cologne, Germany. You can see the conference schedules below:

Opening Night Live



Date: August 23, 2022

Time: 7pm (Lisbon) / 2pm (Brasilia)

How to watch: Gamescom’s Twitch and YouTube channels

Future Games Show



Date: August 24, 2022

Time: 6pm (Lisbon) / 2pm (Brasilia)

How to watch: GamesRadar’s Twitch and YouTube channels

Xbox Booth Live @ Gamescom



Date: August 25, 2022

Time: 12pm to 6pm (Lisbon) / 8am to 2pm (Brasilia)

How to watch: Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels

Awesome Indies Show



Date: August 26, 2022

Time: 3:30 pm (Lisbon) / 11:30 am (Lisbon)

How to watch: Gamescom YouTube channel

Opening Night Live is probably the most anticipated conference; two hours long, will feature more than 30 games and will feature all the latest gaming news, announcements and world premieres live on the Gamescom stage.

Here are some studios confirmed for Gamescom 2022:

2K

505 Games

Bandai Namco

HoYoverse

Koch Media

tencent

NetEase

sega

TaleWorlds

team17

Ubisoft

Warner Bros.

among many others.

Unfortunately, Sony and Nintendo have confirmed that they will not be attending the event; in any case, it will certainly be a festival of news that no gamer will want to miss!