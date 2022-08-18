Genial/Quaest shows Lula and Bolsonaro tied with 39% in RJ







Genial/Quaest shows Lula and Bolsonaro tied for 39% in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Lula: André Dusek/Estadão | Bolsonaro: Gabriela Biló/Estadão

Research by the Quaest institute, commissioned by Genial Investimentos, released this Thursday, 17, showed growth of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Rio de Janeiro and a 39% tie with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential election in the state.

According to the survey, Bolsonaro rose 5 points compared to the previous poll, released last month, while Lula maintained the same level as in the July poll.

The other candidates add up to 9%, compared to 12% in the previous poll. Whites and nulls are 9%, compared to 11%, and undecided people add up to 4%, the same level as in the previous survey.

In the race for the state government, Quaest showed leadership of the current governor, Cláudio Castro (PL), with 25%, the same level as in the previous survey, while Marcelo Freixo (PSB) adds up to 19%, against 23% before. Rodrigo Neves (PDT) appears with 6%, against 8%, while the other candidates added up to 12%, against 5%, white and null are 24%, against 29%, and the undecided ones add up to 13%, against 9%.

Castro is supported by Bolsonaro, who has his political stronghold in Rio de Janeiro, while Freixo has the support of Lula in the state race and Neves is the candidate of the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the state.

The institute also asked about presidential candidates’ support for gubernatorial candidates. According to the survey, 38% would vote for Castro supported by Bolsonaro, 34% would choose Freixo with support from Lula and 9% would choose Neves with support from Ciro.

Quaest heard 1,500 in the state between the 12th and 15th of August. The poll’s margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.