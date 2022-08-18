Internacional: Edenílson starred in a strong discussion with reporter Lucas Collar during training this Wednesday (17)

the training of International this Wednesday (17) was marked by a tense episode.

After warming up, the flywheel Edenilsonwho returned to training after suffering from pain caused by bone swelling in his left knee, charged a journalist and used strong words when talking to the professional.

In scenes reproduced by other reporters, the midfielder approached Lucas Collar, who covers the site skilled Giant’s Voicesand fired a blast.

“If you’re going to talk about my name, get me out of your circus. I’m not a clown, I’m a fucking professional”, complained Edenílson.

Afterwards, the journalist asked the athlete what the reason for the complaint would be, but the player just walked away and did not respond.

Collar, in turn, stated that he has never been lacking with respect to the steering wheel, but admitted that he has been critical of the player’s posture on the field, especially after the elimination of Inter to Melgar, in the Copa Sudamericana.

The reporter also pointed out that he is blocked by Edenílson on social media.

The midfielder, currently 32 years old, records 8 goals and 5 assists in 41 games for Colorado this season.