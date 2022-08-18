Get your coat ready! Cold front arrives in Rio this week | focus

Cold hits the cities of Rio this weekend. | Photo: Marcelo Tavares

A cold front promises to hit the state of Rio and the entire southeast region from the dawn of this Friday (19) after the formation of areas of instability between Brazil and Paraguay.

These areas guarantee the advance of a mass of cold air of polar origin that should make the days colder for Cariocas.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the weather remains hot until early evening this Thursday (18) in Rio. The maximum temperature should vary between 35ºC and 15ºC between this Wednesday (17) and the following day. There is no forecast of rain.

However, Friday (19) promises to be rainy and cold in the wonderful city. The Institute predicts a day of light winds, but with the possibility of isolated rains during the day. The temperature must vary between 22ºC and 14ºC.

Saturday (20) should follow the trend of low temperatures and the weather with a possible record of cold, great news for fans of hot chocolate and covered. According to Inmet, the day will be cloudy and rainy with a temperature varying only between 20 ºC and 12 ºC.

The Brazilian Navy issued a warning about the possibility of a hangover between Arraial do Cabo, in the Lagos do Rio Region, and Vitória, capital of Espírito Santo, with winds of up to 61 km/h between this Wednesday (17). ) and Thursday (18).

Metropolitan region

Cities such as Niterói, São Gonçalo and Maricá, located in the Metropolitan Region of the State, have a forecast similar to the city of Rio, as pointed out by Inmet.

According to the Institute, the temperature should vary between 35ºC and 20ºC in the municipalities between Wednesday (17) and Thursday (18). On Friday (19) and Saturday (20) there is the possibility of alternating between 22ºC and 13ºC. These two days will be rainy, according to Inmet.