Giovanna Antonelli celebrates the return of delegate Helô: ‘It means a lot in my career’ | TV



Giovanna Antonelli – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 08/17/2022 16:55

Rio – Helo is back! Giovanna Antonelli is excited to return to play the delegate who enchanted the public in “Salve Jorge”, between 2012 and 2013. Now, the actress will live the character in “Travessia”, a soap opera that will replace “Pantanal” in October. This Wednesday (17), she appeared in character and took the opportunity to talk a little about the revival.

“Now that you have the spoiler, I can talk! Helô is very ready for you and I am very happy with this gift from Glória Perez 10 years later”, said Giovanna, quoting the author of the novel.

The artist concluded by emphasizing the importance of this character in her career, which was a great success, especially in the scenes with Stenio, in the role of Alexandre Nero, with whom she was her romantic partner. He must also return in “Traverse”.

“Helô means a lot in my career and coming back with her will be an affective meeting with the audience that enjoyed this story so much! relevant as any telenovela da Glória”, he concluded.

Gloria Perez made a point of honoring Antonelli on her social networks. “Giovanna gave life to some of my most beloved protagonists: Jade, from O Clone, Delzuite from Amazonia, and delegate Helô, who is now returning in”, said the author.