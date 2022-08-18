Giovanna Ewbank says that she has already cried with longing for her ex during sexual intercourse







The participation of actor and presenter João Vicente de Castro in the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, led on YouTube by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, brought several revelations about a curious topic: crying during sex.

It all started with the interviewee, who revealed that he already cried during the “H hour”, only hidden.

“It’s already happened. When you’re there on a date with the nice person, you start talking and the conversation flows very well. Then there’s a nice affection, everyone gets naked, starts having sex and looking the person in the eye.. . It’s impossible not to fall in love”, explained the actor.

“That there is an incredible ballet. Sometimes I cry (during sex), but I hide it”, admitted João.

Giovanna Ewbank took advantage of the interviewee’s sincerity to say that she has also been moved to tears, but for another reason.

“I’ve also cried while having sex, but I cried while having sex with my ex. It was with the second guy I had sex with. It was very different, I was already used to having sex with the other one. .

During the interview that aired last Tuesday, the 16th, Fernanda Paes Leme also said that she was already carried away by the emotion of the moment.

“I’ve cried too, with emotion”, confessed the actress. “I came crying, from emotion, to reach that place of exchange. And it’s not a cry of happiness. It comes with a convulsion, a tremor”, she revealed.