“Girl who used to cost BRL 1,000 is now worth BRL 3,000”

An excerpt from a recent interview that Leonardo gave to presenter Ratinho became a topic on social media, where he gives a very sincere opinion about inflation and the high price of shows. Jokingly, the country singer went so far as to say that “a girl who was worth R$ 1,000 reais is now asking for R$ 3,000”.

“In this pandemic, everything became more expensive. A girl who was worth R$1,000 reais is now asking for R$3,000. My show was worth R$100,000 and now I’m asking for R$300,000, and the people are paying. I don’t know where people are finding money in this pandemic. I think it’s the rich people who hide money in the bank for fear of dying and now they’re spending it”, commented Leonardo, drawing laughter from the SBT presenter.

The interview was recorded in July. On that occasion, Ratinho traveled to Paraná and was received by the singer and personal friend at one of his farms.

