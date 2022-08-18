Glove of Pedreiro can help Cruzeiro increase revenue, points out portal

With the growth of social networks, many football clubs want to enter the digital environment and turn engagement into financial resources. Cruzeiro, since being bought by Ronaldo, tries to insert itself in this reality.

And now, the former striker may have played a phenomenal card: Ronaldo began to approach Iran Ferreira, the Pedreiro’s Gloveone of the digital influencers with the largest number of followers in Brazil.

according to UOLthis week, Luva de Pedreiro and Ronaldo watched a match from Valladolid, another club managed by the Phenomenon. Both recorded the moment on social media. The manager did not miss the opportunity and called Luva to watch a Cruzeiro match in Belo Horizonte.

“Let’s take him to visit Cruzeiro. See a nice game and take him. He’s very humble, very good people. It was really nice that he came to visit, watch the game with us. It’s pure charisma. Everyone looks at him and he wants to hug, talk. It’s that way of himself. I enjoyed it a lot, very angry energy”, said the former player.

Growth in networks

Ronaldo uses social networks a lot to interact with the celestial fans. The idea, according to UOLis that a trip by Luva de Pedreiro to a Cruzeiro game can bring greater engagement to the club. And that means more financial return.

By comparison, Ronaldo has 23.5 million followers on Instagram. The influencer has 18 million. And a large part of the audience is young people, who have not seen Ronaldo play. Glove can open space for information about Cruzeiro to reach other people.