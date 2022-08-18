“God uses Lula”, says Janones in response to Bolsonaro’s religious offensive

posted on 08/17/2022 12:12 / updated 08/17/2022 12:13



(Credit: Reproduction Twitter André Janones)

Federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) commands a response to religious attacks made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies such as federal deputy and pastor Marcos Feliciano (PL-SP). Janones made use of social networks, this Wednesday (17/8), to pass on to Lula’s voters the “mission of the day” to ‘bomb’ the message “Bolsonaro uses God” and “Deus uses Lula”.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro, Feliciano and other allies joined in a fake news that Lula will close churches if he is reelected.

MISSION OF THE DAY: To make this image reach the 4 corners of the country, through ALL networks, and write here on Twitter the phrase: BOLSONARO USA GOD. GOD USES LULA! pic.twitter.com/StgwyY1UL0 — André Janones 7040 (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 17, 2022

The candidate for reelection as a federal deputy also published a photo in which President Jair Bolsonaro appears next to the new president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, sworn in this Tuesday (16). In the photograph, Moraes appears smiling in contrast to Bolsonaro’s serious face.

André Janones called on supporters to make memes and share the images in Whatsapp groups, a modus operandi similar to that done by Bolsonaristas. According to the coordinator, the objective is to make Bolsonaro “taste his own poison”.

Make memes with this image and spread it on zap and post the most creative ones here in the comments too. Let’s make this scammer bum taste his own venom! #Bem Cabinet #PraCimaDeles #We’re together — André Janones 7040 (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 17, 2022

Since joining Lula, Janones has been using social media to confront Bolsonaro in the field in which the president of the Republic usually stands out. The attacks are both in the publications made by him and in campaign requests to use Whatsapp and other social networks to viralize arts and montages in favor of former President Lula.