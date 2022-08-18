Government auctions Congonhas and 14 more airports this Thursday | Economy

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) is holding this Thursday, starting at 2 pm, the auction for the concession of 15 airports – including Congonhas, in São Paulo, one of the busiest in the country and one of the last major terminals still not managed by private operators.

THE The federal government’s expectation is that the winners will invest at least R$ 7.3 billion in the modernization of the terminals over the 30 years of the concession, with R$ 3.3 billion in Congonhas alone – the “crown jewel” of the auction.

The 15 airports in Anac’s 7th round of concessions are divided into 3 blocks. Whoever buys Congonhas, for example, will also have to manage another 10 airports located in Minas, Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Pará. The lot should be the most disputed, and will have a minimum bid of R$ 740 million.

If the 3 blocks are sold, the government will guarantee an initial collection of at least R$ 938.4 million.

With this Thursday’s auction, privatized national traffic should exceed 90%

See list of airports already managed by the private sector

This will be the third round of airport concessions held in blocks. The 15 airports are located in 6 Brazilian states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Amapá.

The concessionaire offering the highest minimum initial contribution amount will win each block. The same bidder may bid for more than one block.

The minimum requirement for technical qualification will be proof of processing experience, in at least one of the last 5 years, of 1 million passengers for North Block II and 5 million passengers for SP-MS-PA-MG blocks. In the case of the General Aviation Block, the number required will be at least 200,000 passengers or, alternatively, 17,000 takeoffs and landings.

In addition to the initial contribution to be paid to the government upon signing the contracts, new concessionaires will have to pay a variable grant on gross revenue – established in increasing percentages calculated from the 5th to the 9th year of the contract, becoming constant from then until the end of the concession.

The projected values ​​for the contracts include an estimated revenue of R$ 15.2 billion for the 15 airports, of which R$ 11.6 billion for the SP-MS-PA-MG Block; R$ 1.7 billion for the General Aviation Block; and R$ 1.9 billion for the North Block II.

The rules of the public notice establish minimum investments to be made in the first 5 years of the concession.

Composition of the 3 blocks

Minimum starting bid: BRL 740.1 million

Expected investments: BRL 5.8 billion

Congonhas/Sao Paulo (SP)

Campo Grande, MS)

Corumbá (MS)

Ponta Pora (MS)

Santarém (PA)

Maraba (PA)

Carajás/Parauapebas (PA)

Altamira (PA)

Uberlândia (MG)

Uberaba (MG)

Montes Claros (MG)

Minimum starting bid: BRL 141.4 million

Expected investments: BRL 552 million

Campo de Marte/São Paulo (SP)

Jacarepaguá/Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Minimum starting bid: BRL 56.8 million

Expected investments: BRL 875 million

The 15 airports concentrate around 15% of passenger traffic

According to Anac, the three blocks of the 7th round concentrate the equivalent of 15.8% of the country’s total passenger traffic, equivalent to more than 30 million passengers per year.

Currently, 44 terminals, or 75.8% of the country’s total passenger traffic, are managed by private operators. According to Anac, if the 3 lots in this Thursday’s auction are sold, the percentage of paid passengers in the Brazilian market served by private operators will reach 91.6%.

The market expectation is that the 7th round will attract interested parties in the 3 lots. The CCR group, however, which already holds the concession for several airports in the country, announced on Tuesday that it decided to stay out of the auction and focus on delivering works and operations at the airports it manages.

For Maysa Abrahão Tavares Verzola, from Gasparini, Nogueira de Lima e Barbosa Advogados, the inclusion of Congonhas in a block of less expressive or profitable airports may end up resulting in little competition in the auction and the absence of other large operators. “It is likely that the concessions will be auctioned off by the minimum bid”, he assesses.

‘The main factor of change with privatization is agility in some transformations’, says expert on airport auction

If the auction is successful, among the airports managed by Infraero, only Santos Dumont, in Rio de Janeiro, will remain in the privatization queue. The other airports are state or municipal.

The forecast is that Santos Dumont airport will be auctioned in the second half of 2023, along with Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão Airport, which will be re-tendered after the concessionaire RIOGaleão asks to return the administration of the airport.