GPA anticipates BRL 1.7 billion, reducing leverage

GPA was able to anticipate receivables it held with the securities banks that it has to receive from Assaí for the sale of 61 hypermarkets.

The company announced tonight that it will receive BRL 1.7 billion this quarter of the BRL 2.6 billion it still had to receive from banks including Itaú and Bradesco.

The remaining BRL 900 million will be paid according to the original schedule, in 2024.

According to the company, the move will reduce GPA’s leverage from 1.9x to 1.1x.

This deleveraging is important because it makes room for GPA to go ahead with the spin off do Êxito – which the company said it was studying – and still maintain a healthy capital structure.

One spin off do Êxito will increase GPA’s leverage as the Colombian retailer has very low net debt – and would take its EBITDA in the spin off.

At the current exchange rate, Exito is worth more than R$6 billion, practically the same as GPA is worth on the stock exchange. In other words: investors are assigning zero or negative value to the entire Brazilian business and to CNova, the European e-commerce in which GPA has a 34% stake.

In parallel with GPA’s deleveraging, CEO Marcelo Pimentel, who took over in March, has told investors that he is working on a review of the company’s administrative expenses.