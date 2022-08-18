GPA (PCAR3) will advance up to R$2 billion in receivables from the sale of Extra banner stores

GPA’s Board of Directors (PCAR3) approved this Wednesday (17) the execution of credit assignment agreements with financial institutions for the anticipation of receivables, in the amount of up to approximately R$ 2 billion referring to installments due by Assaí between 2023 and 2024 as a result of the onerous assignment of stores under the “Extra Hiper” banner by the company to Assaí (ASAI3).

The retailer expects the amount to be advanced by financial institutions to the company in up to three installments during the third quarter of 2022.

Based on the company’s quarterly information for the 2nd quarter, this anticipation of funds would reduce the company’s leverage of approximately 0.8x, from 1.9x to 1.1x.

Of the total transaction amounting to R$5.2 billion, R$1.2 billion refers to the sale of 17 properties owned by the company and has already been received by the same, and R$3.97 billion refers to the assignment of up to 70 points 61 commercial points have already been assigned to Assaí for a total amount of R$ 3.7 billion (95% of the value of the 70 commercial points).

Finally, GPA informs that part of the amount received in the advance will be used for the early redemption of the company’s 17th issue of debentures.

