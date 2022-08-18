Gracyane Barbosa impresses with flexibility; see 5 poses

pole dancer

Gracyanne doesn’t skimp on her flexibility when it comes to showing off her evolution as a pole dancer. With a lot of strength in her legs, she manages to keep herself on the bar holding only her inner thighs.

“That video, which I’m embarrassed to post because I know it’s still not good, that I have a lot to improve, but at the same time, it’s a video that motivates me and makes me happy, with my small achievements. I had a lot of difficulty, because I didn’t have flexibility in my spine, in my mind it was something impossible for me, not that I have it now (laughs), but as I’m one of those who don’t give up, I’m in the fight, trying to improve. I know that at some point I will get what I want,” he wrote.

mobility technique

To be able to do the pole dance moves, Gracy needs to train her flexibility. In an exercise sequence, she appears in a split position with her instructor sitting on her butt. “To be able to pull off all those moves, it takes a lot of practice, persistence, dedication and FOCUS!” she said.

Keep reading

Split on the table

The best “good morning” couldn’t be different. While her husband, the singer Belo, was getting ready for breakfast, Gracyanne served elasticity at the table. “Sunday Bumday, but who obviously stole the show was Thor,” she said, referring to her pet. Did you notice the dog or Gracyanne?

Split in the garden

If Gracy rocks at the table, in the garden it couldn’t be different. “Because I love the fact that I can say and especially feel that no part of our body should be censored or hidden, after all it’s ours and we should love it. And no standard or social rule can ever take away our self-esteem and freedom”, he pointed out.

strength in the arms

Holding the whole body with only the strength of her arms, Gracy is an ace when it comes to sending an inverted split on the pole dance bar. Followers freak out.

Greek statue

After receiving a challenge from her trainer, Gracyane appeared in an unusual pose with her legs up and her balance only on her elbow. “Of course it’s very different from hers, I’m crooked, leg well off the shoulder, but I love a challenge. Don’t seek perfection, seek fulfillment! Move the body, exercise the mind and feed the soul”.

upside down smile

Gracy loves to defy the laws of physics, as in this photo where she appears upside down, holding her body only with her arms and entitled to a beautiful smile.

“Believe, believe that you are capable in everything you do and you will reach your goals. Pole has freed me even from the complex with my feet, before I would never post a photo that shows them”, he revealed.