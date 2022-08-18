Häagen-Dazs collects ice cream and popsicles on suspicion of substance with toxic potential, says Anvisa | Health

The company General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda., responsible for the Häagen-Dazs brand, informed Anvisa this Wednesday (17) that it will collect branded ice cream and popsicles that are valid between 5/16/2023 and 6/29/ 2023 (read below which products will be collected).
The reason for the decision, according to a note released by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was the presence of the substance 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) in the ingredient used in the manufacture of ice cream to impart the flavor/aroma of vanilla.
Although there is no evidence that it is carcinogenic or mutagenic, 2-chloroethanol can be toxic and cause changes in genetic material.
The products to be collected are:
- Pot of Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream – chocolate chip ice cream (473 mL);
- Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle ice cream cup – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (100 mL);
- Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle Ice Cream Jar – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (473 mL);
- Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Caramel Almond Popsicle – vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce and almond milk chocolate frosting 70 g (80 mL);
- Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Popsicle – Vanilla Ice Cream with Biscuit Pieces 70 g (80 mL).
The measure is the result of the investigation and testing process implemented by the company after identifying, in July 2022, the presence of the 2-CE substance in batches of another branded ice cream. Häagen-Dazs, vanilla flavor, valid between 7/7/2022 and 7/18/2023, and also start its voluntary collection.
What to do if you bought the product
If you have purchased Häagen-Dazs ice cream with the stated expiration dates, do not consume the product. Save the packaging and contact General Mills at 0800-031-0707 or at [email protected] for clarification, exchange or refund.
According to information from General Mills, the contamination originated from the reuse of the solvent used in the manufacture of the aroma, with no relationship with the use of ethylene oxide (ETO) in the aroma production chain. There are no tolerable residual limits under current legislation in Brazil for 2-chloroethanol in foods.