Häagen-Dazs collects ice cream and popsicles on suspicion of substance with toxic potential, says Anvisa | Health

The company General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda., responsible for the Häagen-Dazs brand, informed Anvisa this Wednesday (17) that it will collect branded ice cream and popsicles that are valid between 5/16/2023 and 6/29/ 2023 (read below which products will be collected).

The reason for the decision, according to a note released by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was the presence of the substance 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) in the ingredient used in the manufacture of ice cream to impart the flavor/aroma of vanilla.

Although there is no evidence that it is carcinogenic or mutagenic, 2-chloroethanol can be toxic and cause changes in genetic material.

The products to be collected are:

Pot of Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream – chocolate chip ice cream (473 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle ice cream cup – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (100 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle Ice Cream Jar – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (473 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Caramel Almond Popsicle – vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce and almond milk chocolate frosting 70 g (80 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Popsicle – Vanilla Ice Cream with Biscuit Pieces 70 g (80 mL).

The measure is the result of the investigation and testing process implemented by the company after identifying, in July 2022, the presence of the 2-CE substance in batches of another branded ice cream. Häagen-Dazs, vanilla flavor, valid between 7/7/2022 and 7/18/2023, and also start its voluntary collection.

What to do if you bought the product

If you have purchased Häagen-Dazs ice cream with the stated expiration dates, do not consume the product. Save the packaging and contact General Mills at 0800-031-0707 or at [email protected] for clarification, exchange or refund.