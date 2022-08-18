Happy ending! Lakers and LeBron James reach agreement for new contract

nba_final_feliz_lakers_e_lebron_james_chegam_a_um_agredo_para_novo_contract

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James is signing a 2-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The extension also makes LeBron’s time with the Lakers the second-longest stint for a player with any franchise in his career. Barring a trade and assuming LeBron chooses his player option, he will play seven seasons in Los Angeles at a minimum, equaling his first stint in Cleveland.

The deal comes after a meeting, exactly on August 4, with LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul meeting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham to discuss how they would handle the extension of player’s contract heading into the 2022-23 season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, much of the meeting “was about expressing concerns and listening to strategies and opinions to ensure that last season didn’t fail.”

Haynes noted that during the meeting, the player was more focused on figuring out how to ensure the Lakers could compete for a title this season.

“James, the sources said, emphasized the importance of consistent competitiveness and cohesion, noting that last season’s team didn’t give itself a chance in many games,” Haynes wrote.

The Lakers went 33-49 in 2021-22 and failed to make the playoffs. The team struggled with chemistry and effort issues, as well as injuries. While LeBron hopes to avoid a repeat of last season, Darvin Ham appears to be thinking the same.

Ham, who was hired to replace Frank Vogel, “agreed with James and reiterated that his main goals are to hold everyone accountable and promote an atmosphere of altruism,” according to Haynes. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant “expressed that defensive tenacity needs to be earned across the roster,” and also indicated that he will not hesitate to move players into new roles or out of the lineup if they don’t adhere to the new strategy.

Haynes added that Ham said he intends to lead the team’s offense through Anthony Davis, which LeBron agreed with. Davis was limited to 40 games last season after dealing with multiple injuries, but the team is reportedly encouraged by his progress this offseason.

The board is also looking to find ways to improve Russell Westbrook, as Haynes noted that “the team is also hopeful for a three-shooting percentage” from the star point guard this season.

In the end, the meeting was “considered productive and informative” and with today’s news, it’s great to know that we’ll have LeBron for another two years with the team.