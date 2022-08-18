“Happy to have found you again in this life…”

In love, Manu Gravassi opens her heart on her boyfriend’s birthday and declares herself with a cute photo and caption

This Wednesday, Manu Gavassi posed next to her boyfriend, Júlio Reis, on instagram celebrating her love’s birthday. The singer appeared with a very basic look, a black blouse under a beige long-sleeved shirt. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, wore a brown coat and a blue beanie.

“My baby boy. I love you so much. Last Sunday we celebrated you and today I record here in this digital world my love with our pre-date selfie in our favorite japa. Your new cycle will be beautiful because your heart is beautiful, your light, sensitivity that everyone who crosses your path perceives”, wrote the artist in a passionate caption.

At the end of the text, the singer opened her heart and declared herself to her partner with words that left her fans full of passion in the comments: “I live this last year happy to have met you again in this life and with my heart always wishing you more extraordinary moments. Long live you”wrote Manu.

Who hit the “point” in the couple’s selfie was actress Giovanna Ewbank. The actress and model commented: “beautiful”, praised Bruno Gagliasso’s wife. Manu’s fans loved the selfie and praised the comments on the artist’s profile: “Oh, how beautiful”, commented a follower. And another fan wrote: “You are everything to me”.