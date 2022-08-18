HDPA director assesses financial impact on philanthropic hospitals after approval of the nursing floor

Photo: Maylla Nunes/ Acorda Cidade

The cardiologist and medical director of the Dom Pedro de Alcântara Hospital (HDPA), Edval Gomes, evaluated this Wednesday (17) the impacts generated with the approval of Law No. philanthropic hospitals that maintain services through the Unified Health System (SUS). The health unit is philanthropic and managed by Santa Casa de Misericórdia.

The law passed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, has been harshly criticized by entities in the health sector for not indicating the source of funding for the payment of professionals and bringing budgetary impacts to both the public and private network.

According to the new legislation, the floor for nurses should be R$ 4,750, for nursing technicians, at least 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives, 50%.

In the opinion of the director of the HDPA, nurses face a historical difficulty in relation to salaries and are undervalued in terms of the importance of the activity they perform, with many earning below two minimum wages.

“This claim is absolutely fair and one that needs to be corrected, and the policy that must make that correction. Now, one problem cannot be corrected, generating a second one, which can be even more serious, since it can imply a risk to the functioning of the SUS. It is important to emphasize that today more than 170 thousand beds of the little more than 300 thousand existing by the SUS in the country are from philanthropic hospitals. In some areas, it is practically philanthropists who carry out the service, such as, for example, in Bahia, almost 70% of cancer consultations are from philanthropists, in Aristides Maltez, Santa Casa, and so on. In cardiology, more than 1/3 of everything that is performed is also highly complex”, he observed.

He argued that the new law should generate a financial impact of more than 20 billion reais a year for the health system, and it is necessary to discuss where the resources for the payment of professionals will come from.

“In the private system, this must be equated with the increase in the values ​​of health plans, but this is not foreseen for philanthropists, and what we are going to do is reduce costs, offer a lower quality service, cheaper, put people out of work. Santa Casa today has a deficit of 200 thousand reais per month, a struggle that the institution has been trying to reverse. With this decision, we will go from R$ 200 to approximately 500 thousand. We run the risk of not doing the service. It is necessary that the source of funding emerges. What I have seen from the federation of Santas Casas e Filantropicas and from the confederations is that no one knows where this money comes from. Will the city hall and the state, together with the federation, pay for this deficit? A law was instituted without determining where the funding comes from, leaving, therefore, the country’s philanthropists, more than 1,800 hospitals across the country, and 30% of the municipalities (more than a thousand) that completely depend on Santas Casas, in this concern “, emphasized.

Also in an interview with Acorda Cidade, on the morning of this Wednesday, Mayor Colbert Martins reported that in 2021 he was in Brasilia at least five times to deal with the increase in the floor for nursing professionals.

“We had an idea of ​​the level of repercussion this could have. What is certain is that the floor for nursing, social workers, pharmacists, among other professionals, was approved. The impact of Santas Casas is greater in nursing, but in all areas there were approved floors. And we insist on the approval of PEC 122, which has not yet been sanctioned by the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, who determines where the funds to pay come from. It was passed, but not sanctioned so far. So we have an idea of ​​the conflict and the problem, unfortunately the delay in the approval of the PEC did not allow it to be voted on in advance”, he pointed out.

According to Colbert Martins, payment by the public sector was left for January 1, and the biggest punishment was precisely with the private sector. “The president of Santas Casas, deputy Antônio Brito, participated with us in all this, he voted in favor of the floor, like all the others, and now it is up to us to seek effective alternatives. This will impact the SUS payroll, states and municipalities. This impact has not been sufficiently measured, but we now need to be assured of the source.”

Listen to the full interview:

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram