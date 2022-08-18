Health Department promotes D-Day of multivaccination and polio

From the newsroom

The City Hall of Artur Nogueira, through the Health Department, will promote a new ‘D-Day’. This time, professionals will campaign against polio and multi-vaccination. It is also worth mentioning that there will be applications to avoid Covid-19.

The ‘D-Day’ will take place this Saturday (20), from 8 am to 5 pm, in eight Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the municipality. The objective of the municipal health department is to update the Vaccination Book of Nogueira children and adolescents in multivaccination and polio, and continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

CHECK THE POSTS

The multi-vaccination and poliomyelitis stations are Blumenau, São Vicente, Bom Jardim, Jardim do Lago, Sacilotto, Coração Criança, Teresinha Vicensotti and Espaço Mãe e Filho. In the last two, the coordinator of Health Surveillance in the municipality, Milena Sia Pierin, recalls that the vaccine against Covid-19 is also applied in addition to other routine demands.

COVID

Can be vaccinated: elderly over 60 years (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose for all; 5th dose only for immunosuppressed elderly); adult over 18 years old (1st, 2nd and 3rd dose for all; 4th dose only for people over 40 years old); adolescent aged 12 to 17 years (1st, 2nd and 3rd dose for all; 4th dose only for immunosuppressed and pregnant/puerperal women); and children from 5 to 12 years old (1st and 2nd dose for all).

INFANTILE PARALYSIS

Polio vaccination, also known as infantile paralysis, is for children aged 1 year to under 5 years. Multivaccination is for children and adolescents under 15 years of age (14 years 11 months and 29 days). The campaign runs from August 8 to September 9 and covers the entire national territory.

AVAILABLE VACCINES

The vaccines available in the campaign are Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugated), OPV (Oral Poliomyelitis Vaccine), ), Yellow Fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Diphtheria and Tetanus (dT) and Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular pertussis (dTpa).

