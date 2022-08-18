Heavy rain, cold, heat and possibility of snow today in Brazil

One new and strong cold front entered southern Brazil stimulating the formation of large amounts of charged clouds, with potential for storms. This cold front advances to the Southeast and Center-West during this Thursday, increasing the conditions for rain in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

This cold front will also stimulate an increase in cloud cover and rain over Rondônia, Acre, over part of the states of Rio De Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

In addition to the rain, this cold front brings anintense mass of cold air that will cause a very sharp drop in temperature starting this Friday over much of Brazil.

Many clouds spread across the east of the Northeast.

Photo: iStock

Weather forecast for 08/18/2022 – Thursday

O Southern Brazil has more unstable weather this Thursday, because of the strong cold front that advances over the Region. In the west and southwest of the state, the sun appears between many clouds, but it can still drizzle in some areas in the morning. In the west of Paraná, Santa Catarina, in the north, east and south of Rio Grande do Sul it still rains in the morning, but in the afternoon there will be periods of sun between many clouds and the cloudiness decreases at night. The rest of Paraná and Santa Catarina follow Thursday with heavy rain, which should only decrease during the night.

There may be snowfall or other winter precipitation at night in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

At Southeast Region, sun and heat prevail in most areas Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. The strong cold front advancing from the south of Brazil causes showers in the afternoon and at night in the south of Rio de Janeiro, in the south of Minas, in the Triângulo Mineiro and in most areas of São Paulo. But it rains early in the center-west and south of São Paulo.

At Midwest region, the forecast is for strong sun, very hot and low humidity in the air in most from the areas of Goiás, the Federal District and the northeast of Mato Grosso. One strong cold front causes a lot of rain and a drop in temperature in Mato Grosso do Sul. It rains already in the morning in the west of Mato Grosso. In the center, south, north and southeast of Mato Grosso and in the south of Goiás, there are conditions for rain showers during the afternoon and evening.

At North region, the sun appears strong in all states. One cold front increases cloudiness and conditions for afternoon and evening rain in Rondônia and Acre. Rain showers also occur in Amazonas, in Roraima, in Amapá, in the extreme north of Pará. In other areas of Pará and Tocantins, the strong sun predominates.

Almost the entire Northeast of Brazil has a lot of sun and dry weather this Thursday. Some rain showers occur on the coast of Bahia, in Sergipe, in Alagoas, in eastern Pernambuco, eastern Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte.

Weather Alerts for 8/18/2022 – Thursday

Attention to the risk of heavy rain in the capitals Florianópolis (dawn/morning), Curitiba (dawn/morning), Campo Grande, São Paulo (night), Cuiabá and Boa Vista

Caution: Chance of Snow and other winter rains on the night of the 18th and early morning of the 19th of August in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. Check meteorologist explanation

Alert for storms at dawn and in the morning in the extreme north of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina and Paraná; during the day in Mato Grosso do Sul and southwest of Mato Grosso, in the center-west, south of São Paulo and at night in Greater São Paulo.

Beware of moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and gusts of windwhich can be strong in the center, east and northwest of São Paulo, in the south of Goiás, in the center-west and south of Mato Gros.

Alert for very dry air, with air humidity levels between 12% and 20% in the east and northeast of Mato Grosso, in Goiás, in the Federal District, in Tocantins, southeast of Pará, in the south of Maranhão

Attention to strong gusts of wind up to 80 km/h on the north coast of Rio de Janeiro and the Lagos region (RJ), with up to 70 km/h in other regions of Rio de Janeiro. in the east, south, center and southwest of Minas Gerais, in Espírito Santo, São Paulo, south-central Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, central, west and south of Mato Grosso and throughout southern Brazil, and in the center, south and west of Rondônia

Attention to moderate to strong wind gusts, up to 60 km/h in the north of Bahia, in Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, in Ceará, in Piauí, Alagoas and Sergipe