Here’s how to set the wrong time on your WhatsApp

It is common that when a contact sends you messages through Whatsapp, the time is compatible with your device. However, if the time is wrong, there is a possibility that you have not enabled the option to update the date and time or the time zone automatically.

In this situation, the user doesn’t have to worry as the problem is quite common and can be fixed just by changing the data. See how to do the procedure on your cell phone.

On iPhone (iOS):

Open the “Settings” tab; Tap “General” and then “Date and Time”; Activate the option “Automatically”; If the device has location permissions turned on, it will set the time according to the region’s time zone.

On Android:

Open the “Settings”; Tap on “General management” or “System” (depends on mobile); Then tap on “Date and time”; Enable the “Automatic date and time” option.

Remember that the time zone is different from the time. So, to edit it you will need:

Go to the “Date and time” page, disable the “Automatic date and time” option; Tap on “Select time zone”; Next, tap on “Region” to configure the country you are in; Finally, click on “Time zone” to select the “Epstate”.

Guidance

O Whatsapp recommends that the date and time be set “Automatically” or that “Supplied by network” be enabled. Through this setting, your service provider will set the correct time on your device.

However, if this does not resolve the issue and the time is still incorrect, there is likely a problem with your network.

When your Whatsapp suffers the attempt to be cloned, it is possible that all your information will be accessed. However, one way to avoid possible crimes is to activate two-step confirmation.

In this case, if a criminal tries to clone your messenger account, they will not have access to your messages and other information. That’s because, the Whatsapp is blocked instantly.

Once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours. When this occurs, the account owner receives an SMS informing them of what happened.

So, to recover WhatsApp, just wait for the mentioned hours.

When upgrading Windows 10, it is possible for the user to lose some personal customizations and files on the desktop. In this sense, it is recommended to postpone the installation of updates and wait until the fault has been corrected.

When accessing your e-mail in a lan house, for example, it is possible that you leave your account open on your computer. In view of this, there is a risk that third parties may access your data in the email. In this case, it is recommended to perform one of the options listed below:

Immediately change the account password;

Disconnect all active sessions;

Enable two-step authentication;

Enable login notification.