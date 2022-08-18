Horoscope of the Sagittarian sign, with today’s forecast, August 18, 2022

Sagittarius, a legal issue that you have to solve. It’s time for a change in your life, get out of the routine. Be honest with your partner, especially with your feelings, don’t lie to him, what you get. Beware of friends who seek to harm you. You receive significant support from your family. Beware of thefts in public places.

Characteristics of the Sagittarian sign

Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Its element is fire, just like Aries and Lion.



Sagittarius belongs to changeable signs and their element is fire; It is one of the most resplendent and positive signs of the zodiac. It is also versatile, loves adventures and seeks new horizons, as it has an open mind to new ideas and experiences and maintains a determined attitude towards adversity; Also, luck often accompanies him.

They are also people who love to start new projects and constantly learn new things. They are intuitive, good organizers, generous (but without waste) and very careful, which makes them good managers of situations and projects.

Sign Date: 11/22 to 21/12

Guardian Angel: Uriel

DAY / LUCK NUMBERS: 3-66-28-21-37-32-33



