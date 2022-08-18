Hospital Azambuja performs first bariatric surgery by SUS in Brusque

The Azambuja Hospital performed on Wednesday afternoon, 17, the first bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Brusque. Performed by digestive system surgeons Fábio Medaglia Filho and Lucas Pensin, the surgery went well and the patient remains in recovery.

Fábio, who is the coordinator of General Surgery at Hospital Azambuja, comments that the operation represents the opening of doors for high complexity in the hospital.

“We already perform all types of high-complexity surgery at the hospital, either privately or through insurance. What is missing is the opening of doors for us to do this for the SUS and bariatric surgery comes as a first process”, she says.

The first patient to undergo the procedure via SUS was Cristiane Aparecida de Paula Ferreira da Silva, 29 years old. She went through the entire care protocol, which involved consultations with the multidisciplinary team, such as a psychologist, nutritionist, in addition to doctors; carrying out exams; and participation in monthly meetings.

“I joined the health center in my neighborhood two and a half years ago. In April of this year, I was called to start the whole process to perform the surgery in Brusque”, says the patient.

Preparation

According to Fábio, the surgery can only be performed on patients who have a high Body Mass Index (BMI), with associated diseases (comorbidities), and who need to be referred to the hospital via the Basic Health Unit or by the City Hall endocrinologist.

“There is no way for the patient to come directly to us and make an appointment, unless he does it privately or through a health insurance plan. Through the SUS, the patient has to be referred via a health center, so we can start the whole process”, she says.