Hospital staff where Bruno Krupp was admitted report that the model was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ | Rio de Janeiro

The investigation that supported the indictment of the doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for procedural fraud in serving the Bruno Krupp model at the Marcos Moraes Hospital brings peculiar excerpts about the passage of the digital influencer in the unit.

Professionals from Marcos Moraes were heard by delegate Aloysio Falcão, from the 16th DP, to determine Krupp’s real state of health and whether he needed ICU care – as requested by Nogueira Teixeira.

Doctor says Bruno Krupp was on his way to kidney failure

The conclusion was that Krupp was always fine, with only a few injuries from the accident that ended with the death of a 16-year-old teenager, he was rude, rude and aggressive with the health professionals who treated him. Check out some excerpts.

“…the patient presented a good general condition, but with many abrasions due to the car accident. That the patient was bedridden, did not leave the bed, but did not show signs that justified his transfer to another sector. That in relation to the patient’s water balance the declarant could say that he was normal, but strict control was impaired, since the patient was accompanied by a friend who, despite being oriented, sometimes did not record the patient’s diuresis.

That Bruno Krupp, at all times, showed himself rude and arrogant, giving orders to professionals and demanding exclusivity in treatment. That at all times Bruno was attended by two professionals, who helped and protected each other, in case Bruno made any kind of complaint, since the The patient’s behavior was very aggressive.”

Krupp asked for technique to ‘swing’

“That on 08/04/2022, around 9:00 am, the patient was in good general condition and remained in the hospital ward, being administered pain medication, dressings and serum, when at a certain moment the technician went to the nursing station and communicated that, when guiding the patient that the same you should write down your diuresisreceived the following response “who could only urinate, swinging”.

…That the patient was urinating in a “duck” (an instrument for bedridden people to urinate) every other day, but on the day in question, he said he couldn’t, because his hands were tied. The patient was already transferred with bandaged hands, so there was no new event that justified the need for “swing”. That on 08/04/2022 the declarant was on duty and recorded diuresis of 800 ml in 12 hours, which is a normal parameter, with no indication of complication.”

2 of 4 Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction Bruno Krupp — Photo: Reproduction

Krupp looked good for a doctor

“That the declarant was called to evaluate Bruno Krupp, who was still hospitalized in the ward. That he received a call afterwards, saying that the patient had been transferred to the ICU and that the declarant should evaluate him in the intensive care unit. in the afternoon, the deponent went to the bed and introduced herself talking to the patient who was accompanied by two police officers. The patient was awake, lucid, cooperative, breathing in room air, stable blood pressure, without the use of amines.



That the patient did not show signs of dehydration, with spontaneous diuresis, without indwelling urinary catheter, hemodynamically stable, without signs of pulmonary congestion, only presenting excoriations and edema associated with the trauma. That the patient had no signs of urinary retention (no bladder). That the declarant, when analyzing the urinary output of the last 24 hours and on 08/05/2022, until the moment he was in the hospital, the patient had satisfactory urinary output.



Analysis of laboratory tests showed stable introgenated slag since admission to the hospital (creatinine 0.9 and urea 16) CPK in progressive decrease (the highest value presented by the patient was around 2250 and on the day of evaluation it was 1460) , without metabolic acidosis or electrolyte disturbances. That the declarant concluded that it was a case of mild rhabdomyolysis with a low probability of progressing to acute renal failure, with no indication for hemodialysis. That the declarant was presented to the assistant physician (Bruno Teixeira) and reported the case to him and gave her assessment, suggesting the suspension of venous hydration, furosemide and bicarbonate, medication prescribed by the assistant doctor. That the doctor Bruno did not question the opinion of the declarant. That at the end of the opinion, the declarant chose to be discharged by nephrology, without the need for nephrological follow-up, because it was a young patient, without major comorbidities, with mild rhabdomyolysis with good clinical and laboratory evolution. That at the time of the examination performed by the declarant, the patient did NOT SHOW ACUTE KIDNEY INSUFFICIENCY, even though he was admitted to the ICU. That the patient’s renal function was normal, and the patient was discharged from the ICU on 08/06/2022, according to reports.”

Krupp’s doctor was indicted

Deputy Aloysio Falcão, from the 16th DP, who is investigating the case of being run over and killed by model Bruno Krupp, indicted on Wednesday (17) the doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for procedural fraud in the episode where he transferred the model to an ICU.

In a statement at the police station, the doctor said he made the decision because the patient’s clinical condition ‘was heading for kidney failure’ requiring referral to an ICU and postponing Krupp’s transfer to a prison unit.

“I indict Bruno Nogueira Teixeira for committing the crime of Procedural Fraud in a criminal proceeding, that sufficient evidence of authorship and criminal materiality remained, in view of the analysis of medical developments, testimonies of the medical team of the Marcos Moraes Hospital, together with medical-scientific articles and contradictions in the accused’s testimony’, wrote the delegate in his decision sent to the Public Ministry.

The delegate was based on the testimony of the medical team of the Marcos Moraes Hospital, in which all were unanimous in saying that the Krupp’s clinical picture was always satisfactory to be in the wardwith no change in the exams, and that the measurement of urinary volume eliminated per day was impaired by a friend of Krupp’s, who accompanied him, and who never recorded the patient’s diuresis, even after guidance from the team.

Doctor denied any fraud

On August 9, doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira gave a statement to the 16th DP, in the investigation in which he is investigated for possible fraud.procedural aud. He was hired by the family of model and digital influencer Bruno Krupp to take care of him after the traffic accident that ended with a 16-year-old boy dead.

“I was called to evaluate a patient who had suffered a severe polytrauma and this patient evolved, as in many cases of this type, to acute kidney injury, which is a kidney injury resulting from the rupture of muscle fibers”, he commented.

“The condition was heading for acute renal failure and that’s why the patient, due to the potential for seriousness that involved his health condition, I recommended an ICU stay”, explained the doctor.

Bruno Teixeira also stated that he did not know Bruno Krupp’s family before the accident that ended with the death of teenager João Gabriel.

“I was professionally involved in the case, I have no relationship with the victim’s family. It’s a case of national commotion and that’s why I’m being heard. First of all, I wanted to offer my condolences to João Gabriel’s family”, he commented. .

3 of 4 Doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira arrives at the 16th Precinct to testify accompanied by his lawyer (in a suit) — Photo: Eliane Santos/g1 Rio Doctor Bruno Nogueira Teixeira arrives at the 16th Precinct to testify accompanied by the lawyer (in a suit) — Photo: Eliane Santos/g1 Rio

Despite the doctor saying that Krupp needed care in an ICU for a possible kidney problem, the reports from the Marcos Moraes Hospital, where the model was hospitalized, released the patient to serve preventive detention in a prison unit.

Bruno Krupp, 25, was involved in a traffic accident in which he ran over and killed a teenager.

If it is proven that the doctor acted to deceive the Justice in the Bruno Nogueira case, he can be framed in article 347 of the Penal Code, which speaks of inducing a judge or expert to error, and that he is sentenced to detention, from three months to two years, and traffic ticket.